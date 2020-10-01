Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
The latest numbers from the state (updated Sept. 29):
•70,536 cases, including 6,962 in El Paso County
•7,568 hospitalized
•911,426 people tested
•2,051 deaths among all cases, including 174 in El Paso County
•1,960 deaths due to COVID-19
- Millions of dollars for Pikes Peak region school districts are on the line Thursday as Colorado students show up — virtually, in person or not at all — for "count day," when schools tally their students for the state’s per-pupil funding. Read more here.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held an “extensive conversation” Wednesday on a huge COVID-19 rescue package, meeting face to face for the first time in more than a month in a last-ditch effort to seal a tentative accord on an additional round of coronavirus relief. Read more here.
- After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fueled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. Read more here.
- A COVID-era concert at Red Rocks shows an eerily different world of live music. Read more here.
- A federal judge has denied Andrew Wommack Ministries' request for an injunction to override the 175-person limit on religious gatherings. Read more here.
- Colorado’s crisis counseling network of mental health paraprofessionals and professionals added three service providers on Monday and announced that free services would continue through June. Read more here.
- The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. Read more here.
- The Johnstown psychiatric hospital was closed, in part, over lack of COVID-19 precautions and history of patient abuse. All patients have been relocated and families have been notified, the announcement said. Read more
- UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy has issued an executive directive requiring faculty, staff, students, volunteers and visitors to wear face coverings indoors on campus and on shuttles. The face-covering requirement at UCCS will last “for the duration of the crisis,” as defined by public health agencies, Reddy said. Read more here.
-Boulder County Public Health pulled back on its order prohibiting gatherings of 18- to 22-year-olds Monday, citing safety concerns from University of Colorado students. Here's the latest on that.
- Colorado Springs ranked no. 1 in a recent survey that studied 100 of the best fall vacation destinations and COVID-19 safety measures nationwide. Read more here.
- The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in southern Colorado will reopen the visitor center, the park's store, bathrooms, and indoor exhibits Thursday. Read more here.