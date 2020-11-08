Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The U.S. has set another record for daily number of coronavirus cases.The country reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University. It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000 as the country has broken its own record for daily cases with nearly every passing day this week. Read more here.
- Falcon School District 49 will transition back to remote learning on Monday for the remainder of the year due to coronavirus concerns, becoming the first district in the region to do so. Read more here.
- Denver will institute a 10 p.m. closure for restaurants and clubs across the city while urging residents to go home at the same time, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday. Read more here.
- Colorado is at its worst point since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, with the highest number of cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Jared Polis and public health officials said Thursday. Read more here.
- Positive COVID-19 tests “in our football program” led Air Force to pull out of its trip to West Point to face Army this weekend as the academy now looks toward rescheduling that game and figuring out what new precautions will mean for next week. Read more here.
- Uncertain season set to begin for Colorado Front Range skiers. Read more here.
- A privately managed state prison west of Pueblo in Crowley County reported a new coronavirus outbreak this week that's sickened 162 inmates. Read more here.
- Mountain Metro Transit cut back bus schedules and reduced the number of routes offered after several more drivers entered self-isolation as of Thursday morning after a handful of employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a city spokeswoman said. Read more here.
- Trials in Colorado’s federal judicial system will be continued through Jan. 8, 2021. The order explained that the increased positivity rates and hospitalizations in Colorado along with “the cumulative incidences per 100,000 people” factored into his decision. Read more here.
- Colorado schools of all levels, from preschool through college, will be able to continue in-person operations — even during a stay-at-home order — according to an updated public health order released by the state earlier this week. Read more here.
- Boulder County will become the latest part of the Denver metro area to have tighter public health restrictions hoisted upon them by the state as the coronavirus continues its worrying spike. Read more here.
- Andrew Wommack Ministries has received a third court order to comply with state public health restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.
- At least 2,704 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts. Read more here.