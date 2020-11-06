Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado is at its worst point since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, with the highest number of cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Jared Polis and public health officials said Thursday. Read more here.
- Air Force's football game Saturday against Army is off because of COVID-19 complications. Read more here.
- Uncertain season set to begin for Colorado Front Range skiers. Read more here.
- A privately managed state prison west of Pueblo in Crowley County reported a new coronavirus outbreak this week that's sickened 162 inmates. Read more here.
- Mountain Metro Transit cut back bus schedules and reduced the number of routes offered after several more drivers entered self-isolation as of Thursday morning after a handful of employees tested positive for the coronavirus, a city spokeswoman said. Read more here.
- Colorado schools of all levels, from preschool through college, will be able to continue in-person operations — even during a stay-at-home order — according to an updated public health order released by the state earlier this week. Read more here.
- Boulder County will become the latest part of the Denver metro area to have tighter public health restrictions hoisted upon them by the state as the coronavirus continues its worrying spike. Read more here.
- Andrew Wommack Ministries has received a third court order to comply with state public health restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.
- At least 2,704 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts. Read more here.
- Will the U.S. be able to tame a perilous pandemic that is surging as holidays, winter and other challenges approach? Public health experts fear the answer is no, at least in the short term, with potentially dire consequences. Read more here.
- Nearly 700 El Paso County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday, making Colorado Springs home to the state’s largest outbreak among inmates since the pandemic started. Read more here.
- Broncos executives John Elway and Joe Ellis have tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases among the University of Colorado's Boulder campus have spiked again of late. Although they're still below the outbreak identified earlier this fall, officials warned the community to remain "vigilant" and said police responded to roughly 20 parties over Halloween weekend. Read more here.
- After logging 55 cumulative COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff since the fall semester began just over two months ago, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will switch from a combination of in-person and remote classes to all online learning after the Thanksgiving break. Read more here.