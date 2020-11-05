Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado schools of all levels, from preschool through college, will be able to continue in-person operations — even during a stay-at-home order — according to an updated public health order released by the state earlier this week. Read more here.
- Boulder County will become the latest part of the Denver metro area to have tighter public health restrictions hoisted upon them by the state as the coronavirus continues its worrying spike. Read more here.
- Andrew Wommack Ministries has received a third court order to comply with state public health restrictions meant to control the spread of COVID-19. Read more here.
- At least 2,704 students and employees at Pikes Peak region schools are in quarantine or isolation this week because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to public health officials and area school districts. Read more here.
- Will the U.S. be able to tame a perilous pandemic that is surging as holidays, winter and other challenges approach? Public health experts fear the answer is no, at least in the short term, with potentially dire consequences. Read more here.
- Nearly 700 El Paso County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday, making Colorado Springs home to the state’s largest outbreak among inmates since the pandemic started. Read more here.
- Broncos executives John Elway and Joe Ellis have tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases among the University of Colorado's Boulder campus have spiked again of late. Although they're still below the outbreak identified earlier this fall, officials warned the community to remain "vigilant" and said police responded to roughly 20 parties over Halloween weekend. Read more here.
- After logging 55 cumulative COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff since the fall semester began just over two months ago, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will switch from a combination of in-person and remote classes to all online learning after the Thanksgiving break. Read more here.
-Three Colorado Springs child care centers and two schools reported COVID-19 outbreaks within the past two and a half weeks, according to newly updated information from the El Paso County health department. Read more here.
- A porch goose is dressed up to bring smiles to whoever walks or drives by a house near Palmer Park. The goose is dressed up because, well, quarantine makes people do silly things. Read more here.
- Mountain Metro Transit has canceled three bus routes and cut some weekend services following a coronavirus outbreak that caused a shortage of drivers. Read more here.
-A COVID-19 outbreak at Spring Creek Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs, initially identified by the state health department on Oct. 24 with three infected staff members, has grown to eight staff members and 19 juveniles, according to the Colorado Division of Youth Services. Read more here.
- Police broke up eight large house parties and issued at least 22 tickets related to public health violations and nuisance Friday and Saturday, according to the Boulder Police Department. Read more here.
- Two Colorado Springs School District 11 high schools have suspended in-person classes beginning Monday after another outbreak of the highly infectious coronavirus since schools reopened in August...Read more here.
- New restrictions will go into effect in El Paso County next week, as state public health officials work to combat recent increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Read more here. Meanwhile, The number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County has been rising rapidly in recent days. Read more here.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are on pace to hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, potentially leading to thousands of new deaths and overwhelming the state's capacity to provide critical care by the end of the year, a new report found. Read more here.