Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Nearly 700 El Paso County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday, making Colorado Springs home to the state’s largest outbreak among inmates since the pandemic started. Read more here.
- Broncos executives John Elway and Joe Ellis have tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more here.
- Coronavirus cases among the University of Colorado's Boulder campus have spiked again of late. Although they're still below the outbreak identified earlier this fall, officials warned the community to remain "vigilant" and said police responded to roughly 20 parties over Halloween weekend. Read more here.
- After logging 55 cumulative COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff since the fall semester began just over two months ago, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will switch from a combination of in-person and remote classes to all online learning after the Thanksgiving break. Read more here.
-Three Colorado Springs child care centers and two schools reported COVID-19 outbreaks within the past two and a half weeks, according to newly updated information from the El Paso County health department. Read more here.
- A porch goose is dressed up to bring smiles to whoever walks or drives by a house near Palmer Park. The goose is dressed up because, well, quarantine makes people do silly things. Read more here.
- Mountain Metro Transit has canceled three bus routes and cut some weekend services following a coronavirus outbreak that caused a shortage of drivers. Read more here.
-A COVID-19 outbreak at Spring Creek Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs, initially identified by the state health department on Oct. 24 with three infected staff members, has grown to eight staff members and 19 juveniles, according to the Colorado Division of Youth Services. Read more here.
- Police broke up eight large house parties and issued at least 22 tickets related to public health violations and nuisance Friday and Saturday, according to the Boulder Police Department. Read more here.
- Two Colorado Springs School District 11 high schools have suspended in-person classes beginning Monday after another outbreak of the highly infectious coronavirus since schools reopened in August...Read more here.
- New restrictions will go into effect in El Paso County next week, as state public health officials work to combat recent increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Read more here. Meanwhile, The number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County has been rising rapidly in recent days. Read more here.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are on pace to hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, potentially leading to thousands of new deaths and overwhelming the state's capacity to provide critical care by the end of the year, a new report found. Read more here.