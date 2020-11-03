Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- After logging 55 cumulative COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff since the fall semester began just over two months ago, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will switch from a combination of in-person and remote classes to all online learning after the Thanksgiving break. Read more here.
-Three Colorado Springs child care centers and two schools reported COVID-19 outbreaks within the past two and a half weeks, according to newly updated information from the El Paso County health department. Read more here.
- A porch goose is dressed up to bring smiles to whoever walks or drives by a house near Palmer Park. The goose is dressed up because, well, quarantine makes people do silly things. Read more here.
- Mountain Metro Transit has canceled three bus routes and cut some weekend services following a coronavirus outbreak that caused a shortage of drivers. Read more here.
-A COVID-19 outbreak at Spring Creek Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs, initially identified by the state health department on Oct. 24 with three infected staff members, has grown to eight staff members and 19 juveniles, according to the Colorado Division of Youth Services. Read more here.
- Police broke up eight large house parties and issued at least 22 tickets related to public health violations and nuisance Friday and Saturday, according to the Boulder Police Department. Read more here.
- Two Colorado Springs School District 11 high schools have suspended in-person classes beginning Monday after another outbreak of the highly infectious coronavirus since schools reopened in August...Read more here.
- New restrictions will go into effect in El Paso County next week, as state public health officials work to combat recent increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. Read more here. Meanwhile, The number of coronavirus cases in El Paso County has been rising rapidly in recent days. Read more here.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are on pace to hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, potentially leading to thousands of new deaths and overwhelming the state's capacity to provide critical care by the end of the year, a new report found. Read more here.
- The southern Colorado city of Pueblo is imposing an overnight curfew for the next two weeks to stem a surge in the number of people hospitalized locally for the coronavirus, Mayor Nick Gradisar announced. Read more here.
- Fourteen El Paso County sheriff’s deputies assigned to the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the latest in a growing outbreak that has sickened dozens of inmates. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs School District 11 employees working at the North Administration Building have been advised to quarantine if they had been in contact with a co-worker who tested positive for COVID-19. Read more here.
- Telluride Resort's gateway hub of Mountain Village is unveiling up to 20 converted gondola cabins that will serve as dining bubbles. Read more here.