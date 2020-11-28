Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- New Colorado state guidance could mean fewer teachers have to quarantine at home after a positive case of COVID-19 at their school, allowing more classrooms to stay open. Read more here.
- The November weather ushered in the holiday spirit Friday as a thin layer of snow hugged the ground, but the frozen parking lots of Walmart, Kohl's and Best Buy were much emptier this Black Friday than previous years. Read more here.
- State health officials are asking for public opinion on a business certification program that would allow certified businesses to operate with higher capacity limits than currently allowed. Read more here.
- Colorado College’s season opener, set to take place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s “pod” in Omaha, has been pushed back one week to Dec. 8. Read more here.
- Crested Butte and Monarch ski resorts are opening their lifts amid the pandemic, but not without new health protocols to keep skiers and snowboarders safe. Read more here.
- The governor's office has denied the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association's request to allow hotel and resort restaurants to serve guests indoors at 25% capacity. Despite some hotels and resorts offering room service, officials say that is not sustainable and guests are more inclined to leave the property to get food. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs movie theaters are the latest businesses to take a hit and shut their doors as the tide of coronavirus cases keeps rising. Cinemark Tinseltown as well as Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX will close temporarily starting Friday as new health measures take effect in El Paso County. Read more here.
- Former state Rep. Joe Nuñez, 83, a Douglas County Republican, died from COVID-19 on Nov. 16, six days after his wife, Lilly, 82, died of the virus. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs hospitals, already barely able to cope with an ever rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths, are expecting another spike from this week's Thanksgiving holiday gatherings. Read more here.
- The continued war over Weld County commissioners' defiance of state public health orders took a new turn Tuesday when Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley announced he has begun working on an ordinance that would bar the city's two hospitals — UCHealth Long's Peak and Longmont United — from providing medical services to Weld County residents. Read more here.
-Concerns that COVID-19 would adversely affect mental health are being realized, data show. Not only has the pandemic been difficult to navigate for people already dealing with mental illness, but new cases of mental impairment are growing, said Kirk Woundy, associate executive director of the Colorado Springs office of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will quarantine after learning he was exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late Wednesday. Read more here.
- Children's Hospital in Aurora is seeking platelet donors who could make the difference between "a child bleeding to death or living to see Christmas," according to its doctor in charge of transfusions. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that spectators and all non-essential personnel will not be allowed to attend this weekend's state’s high school football championship games. Full story here.
- As cases of COVID-19, and subsequent hospitalizations, surge among Colorado adults, they're rising among children, too — even if they tend to fare better with the disease, according to doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado. Read more here.
- Many in the Denver community are furious as, after urging his residents to stay home and not gather with family, Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Houston Wednesday, traveling to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his daughter. Read more here.