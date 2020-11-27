Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Crested Butte and Monarch ski resorts are opening their lifts amid the pandemic, but not without new health protocols to keep skiers and snowboarders safe. Read more here.
- The governor's office has denied the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association's request to allow hotel and resort restaurants to serve guests indoors at 25% capacity. Despite some hotels and resorts offering room service, officials say that is not sustainable and guests are more inclined to leave the property to get food. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs movie theaters are the latest businesses to take a hit and shut their doors as the tide of coronavirus cases keeps rising. Cinemark Tinseltown as well as Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX will close temporarily starting Friday as new health measures take effect in El Paso County. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs hospitals, already barely able to cope with an ever rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths, are expecting another spike from this week's Thanksgiving holiday gatherings. Read more here.
- The continued war over Weld County commissioners' defiance of state public health orders took a new turn Tuesday when Longmont Mayor Brian Bagley announced he has begun working on an ordinance that would bar the city's two hospitals — UCHealth Long's Peak and Longmont United — from providing medical services to Weld County residents. Read more here.
-Concerns that COVID-19 would adversely affect mental health are being realized, data show. Not only has the pandemic been difficult to navigate for people already dealing with mental illness, but new cases of mental impairment are growing, said Kirk Woundy, associate executive director of the Colorado Springs office of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will quarantine after learning he was exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said late Wednesday. Read more here.
- Children's Hospital in Aurora is seeking platelet donors who could make the difference between "a child bleeding to death or living to see Christmas," according to its doctor in charge of transfusions. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that spectators and all non-essential personnel will not be allowed to attend this weekend's state’s high school football championship games. Full story here.
- As cases of COVID-19, and subsequent hospitalizations, surge among Colorado adults, they're rising among children, too — even if they tend to fare better with the disease, according to doctors at Children's Hospital Colorado. Read more here.
- Many in the Denver community are furious as, after urging his residents to stay home and not gather with family, Mayor Michael Hancock flew to Houston Wednesday, traveling to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his daughter. Read more here.
-Gov. Jared Polis has convened a working group aimed at getting Colorado kids back to school for in-person learning "as much as possible, as uninterrupted as possible," he said Wednesday. Full story here.
-As Summit County recently made the transition to 'red level' restrictions amid the fight against COVID-19, further capacity limits have been put in place at local ski resorts. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs has just 14 available intensive care hospital beds and Denver 25, while Weld County is down to three and Pueblo five at a time when COVID-19 hospitalizations are growing, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday. Full story here.
- The 4th Judicial District courthouses in El Paso and Teller counties will be closed until next year and most hearings will be conducted virtually, amid a surge of coronavirus cases across the state, the region's chief judge ordered Tuesday. Read more here.
-A key committee that will advise the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on who should get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine agreed Monday on initial priorities and an ethical framework. More here.
-Should hospitals become overwhelmed, Colorado will enact a plan drawn up in April to ration care to the most likely to survive COVID-19. The crisis standards of care will layout a blueprint by which hospitals will use to give individual patients a score from one to eight, with eight being the worst. Read the full story here.