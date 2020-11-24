Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- El Paso County must move to "red" severe risk status for COVID-19 effective Friday evening, a change that closes restaurants for indoor dining, and reduces offices and gyms to 10% capacity. Read more here.
- About 1 million Americans a day packed airports and planes over the weekend even as coronavirus deaths surged across the U.S. and public health experts begged people to stay home and avoid big Thanksgiving gatherings. Read more here.
- Tests show those hipper face coverings are not as effective as surgical or cloth face masks. Bandannas, like plastic face shields, allow the virus to escape out the bottom in aerosolized particles that can hang in the air for hours. And gaiters are often made of such thin material that they don’t trap as much virus as cloth masks. Read more here.
- A men's prison in Crowley County east of Pueblo is battling the largest active COVID-19 outbreak among state correctional facilities. Read more here.
- New daily cases of COVID-19 in Colorado are potentially on a downward trend — good news ahead of the holidays — but officials say it's too early to know if several days of lower numbers foretell a true drop in cases or merely a temporary fluctuation. Read more here.
- Already reeling from months of restrictions, Colorado Springs-area businesses are about to be hit again as El Paso County moves to "red" severe risk. Effective Friday evening, the change closes restaurants for indoor dining and reduces offices and gyms to 10% capacity. Here's what business owners are saying.
- The Colorado State Patrol launched a COVID-19 call center Friday to help inform the public about information and assistance related to the pandemic. Read more here.
- The State Emergency Operation Center sent a public safety alert Sunday morning to hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, warning them about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Education announced a $15 million grant program Thursday for school districts and boards of cooperative educational services to return to in-person learning. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has called lawmakers back to the state Capitol for a special session focused on a stimulus package that would aid bars, restaurants, tenants, landlords and students impacted by the pandemic. Among the logistics that legislative leaders will have to hash out between now and the special session: how to conduct another session in the middle of a global health crisis. Read more here.
- When the pandemic hit in March — when the sports world paused like the world at large — many made sports card collecting their thing. Tucked in corners of closets and basements were card collections from better, brighter days. Youthful, innocent days. Men wiped off the dust and became like boys again.
“At the time when we shut down, I didn’t realize people were gathering around, reconnecting with their sports cards,” says John Harding, here at John’s Sports Collectibles. “But it was happening. And now it’s just blowing up.” Full story here.
- The app builders had planned for pranksters, ensuring that only people with verified COVID-19 cases could trigger an alert. They’d planned for heavy criticism about privacy. But, as more states roll out smartphone contact-tracing technology, other challenges are emerging. The problem starts with downloads. Stefano Tessaro calls it the “chicken-and-egg” issue: The system works only if a lot of people buy into it, but people will buy into it only if they know it works. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that 1 in 49 Coloradans are contagious with COVID-19. “If you interact with five people a day, you’ve probably interacted with someone that’s contagious with coronavirus," he said. Read more here.
- This week, the state added a new level to the coronavirus dial that’s worse than red—purple. "All of us were wondering if we were headed toward another shutdown, and suddenly the state moved the goal posts," writes Vince Bzdek in his latest column. "After eight months, the rules have gotten so complex and convoluted they are just damn hard to adhere to now," he writes Read his column here.
- Researchers say that testing half of the population for COVID-19 weekly and using cheaper, rapid tests could reduce the infectiousness of the virus by 80% and drive the virus toward elimination within weeks. Read more here.
- El Paso Public Health reported Friday that regional hospitals are now strained by an ever-growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Read more here.
- The Colorado College Tigers are hunkered down in a hotel after a player’s positive COVID-19 test forced the team into a two-week suspension of activity and pushed back a planned departure for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Omaha “pod.” Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new guidance for indoor visitation at residential care facilities that house older adults and people with disabilities. Read more here.
- King Soopers pharmacies announced Friday that the company is offering rapid COVID-19 antibody tests to customers. Read more here.
- As hospitalizations continue to climb amid a statewide COVID surge, Gov. Jared Polis is allowing hospitals to continue non-emergency procedures, so long as the facilities have the bed space to provide them. Read more here.
- The surging coronavirus is taking an increasingly dire toll across the U.S. just as a vaccine appears at hand, with the country now averaging over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths per day — the highest since the calamitous spring in and around New York City. Read more here.
- Colorado has received a batch of a new drug that could slow hospitalizations among high-risk populations, and officials are considering using a lottery system to distribute the medication equitably. Read more here.
- Pfizer said it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic -- but not until after a long, hard winter. Read more here.
- “If you want schools to open as we do, then districts need increased flexibility in the rules for managing classroom cohorts, especially at the elementary level where transmission is the lowest,” said a letter by the Colorado Association of School Executives in response to comments Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made urging schools to either remain open or re-open, especially for elementary school students. Read more here.
- Alamosa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, and Weld counties were moved to Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, which indicated that the counties are in the severe-risk category for the disease. Baca, Bent, and Kiowa counties will be placed in Level Orange. Read more here.
- Mesa County health officials wrote a warning to the community: There aren't ICU beds left here, so if you weren't already, start taking the pandemic seriously. Read more here.
- With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household. Read more here.