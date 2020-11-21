Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Researchers say that testing half of the population for COVID-19 weekly and using cheaper, rapid tests could reduce the infectiousness of the virus by 80% and drive the virus toward elimination within weeks. Read more here.
- El Paso Public Health reported Friday that regional hospitals are now strained by an ever-growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Read more here.
- The Colorado College Tigers are hunkered down in a hotel after a player’s positive COVID-19 test forced the team into a two-week suspension of activity and pushed back a planned departure for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s Omaha “pod.” Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new guidance for indoor visitation at residential care facilities that house older adults and people with disabilities. Read more here.
- King Soopers pharmacies announced Friday that the company is offering rapid COVID-19 antibody tests to customers. Read more here.
- As hospitalizations continue to climb amid a statewide COVID surge, Gov. Jared Polis is allowing hospitals to continue non-emergency procedures, so long as the facilities have the bed space to provide them. Read more here.
- The surging coronavirus is taking an increasingly dire toll across the U.S. just as a vaccine appears at hand, with the country now averaging over 1,300 COVID-19 deaths per day — the highest since the calamitous spring in and around New York City. Read more here.
- Colorado has received a batch of a new drug that could slow hospitalizations among high-risk populations, and officials are considering using a lottery system to distribute the medication equitably. Read more here.
- Pfizer said it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic -- but not until after a long, hard winter. Read more here.
- “If you want schools to open as we do, then districts need increased flexibility in the rules for managing classroom cohorts, especially at the elementary level where transmission is the lowest,” said a letter by the Colorado Association of School Executives in response to comments Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made urging schools to either remain open or re-open, especially for elementary school students. Read more here.
- Alamosa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, and Weld counties were moved to Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, which indicated that the counties are in the severe-risk category for the disease. Baca, Bent, and Kiowa counties will be placed in Level Orange. Read more here.
- Mesa County health officials wrote a warning to the community: There aren't ICU beds left here, so if you weren't already, start taking the pandemic seriously. Read more here.
- With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household. Read more here.