Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic -- but not until after a long, hard winter. Read more here.
- With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household. Read more here.
- Pueblo Municipal Court will be closed for more than a month and trials will be postponed after Judge Carla Sikes issued an immediate closure of the building, "due to the safety threat posed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pueblo," a release from the mayor's office announced. Read more here.
- Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden met Thursday with governors from both parties and criticized President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to block the peaceful transition of power, saying it was hindering the flow of information about programs to develop a vitally important coronavirus vaccine. Read more here.
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12's middle and high schools will shift to online learning for the remainder of the fall semester after Thanksgiving break. Read more here.
- Colorado's special legislative session on COVID-19 relief will begin on Monday, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., according to an executive order issued by Gov. Jared Polis late Thursday. Read more here.
-The state’s public health department placed five more counties under red-level coronavirus restrictions Thursday, but El Paso County was not added to the list. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs police have extended the impound lot closure because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Residents will not be allowed to pick up their cars or property before 8 a.m. on Nov. 23. Read more here.
- Under continued state and federal moratoriums, local evictions have dropped by more than two-thirds this year during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to statistics from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Read more here.
- The Colorado Education Association, along with teachers unions from across the state, plan to release its own metrics to guide school districts' decisions on when to keep learning in the classroom, citing frustration with the lack of clear, statewide thresholds. Read more here.
- Ski areas in Colorado counties that are listed at Level Red, or “severe risk," will be allowed to keep their lifts turning when new restrictions take effect Friday, according to state health officials. Read more here.
- Middle and high school students in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 transitioned to online learning this week, while Lewis Palmer School District 38 moved middle school students out of classrooms. Read more here.
- Polis' plea to keep schools open during the pandemic isn't possible, Pikes Peak region officials say. Read more here.
- A new state COVID-19 contact tracing app has been used by about 3,400 residents to alert others of their potential exposure since it launched in October — a small fraction of the number of people that have tested positive during that time. Read more here.
- New York City is shuttering schools to try to stop the renewed spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday in a painful about-face for one of the first big U.S. school systems to bring students back to classrooms this fall. Read more here.
- Dolly Parton is being celebrated in song — a rewritten version of her own “Jolene” — for her contribution to an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Read more here.
- Pfizer said Wednesday that new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and also protects older people most at risk of dying — the last data needed to seek emergency use of limited shot supplies as the catastrophic outbreak worsens across the globe. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, has tested positive for COVID-19. Lamborn, who was elected earlier this month to an eighth term, said he is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is isolating at his home. Read more here.
- A dramatic spike in coronavirus infections led to an ongoing lockdown at the Air Force Academy, where cadets have been isolated in their dorm rooms as leaders wait for the epidemic to subside. Read more here.
- Air Force’s football schedule still lists “postponed” next to Army, but no makeup date has been set for the game nearly two weeks after it was supposed to be played. Read more here.
- Colorado has activated at least some contracts with various firms to provide more health care workers to the state's beleaguered hospitals. Read more here.
- Casa Bonita will reopen, but exactly when the Lakewood landmark that was featured in an episode of Comedy Central's South Park in 2003 will reopen is up in the air. Read more here.