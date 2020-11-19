Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Under continued state and federal moratoriums, local evictions have dropped by more than two-thirds this year during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to statistics from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Read more here.
- The Colorado Education Association, along with teachers unions from across the state, plan to release its own metrics to guide school districts' decisions on when to keep learning in the classroom, citing frustration with the lack of clear, statewide thresholds. Read more here.
- Ski areas in Colorado counties that are listed at Level Red, or “severe risk," will be allowed to keep their lifts turning when new restrictions take effect Friday, according to state health officials. Read more here.
- Middle and high school students in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 transitioned to online learning this week, while Lewis Palmer School District 38 moved middle school students out of classrooms. Read more here.
- Polis' plea to keep schools open during the pandemic isn't possible, Pikes Peak region officials say. Read more here.
- A new state COVID-19 contact tracing app has been used by about 3,400 residents to alert others of their potential exposure since it launched in October — a small fraction of the number of people that have tested positive during that time. Read more here.
- New York City is shuttering schools to try to stop the renewed spread of the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday in a painful about-face for one of the first big U.S. school systems to bring students back to classrooms this fall. Read more here.
- Dolly Parton is being celebrated in song — a rewritten version of her own “Jolene” — for her contribution to an experimental coronavirus vaccine. Read more here.
- Pfizer said Wednesday that new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, is safe and also protects older people most at risk of dying — the last data needed to seek emergency use of limited shot supplies as the catastrophic outbreak worsens across the globe. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Colorado Springs Republican, has tested positive for COVID-19. Lamborn, who was elected earlier this month to an eighth term, said he is experiencing "mild symptoms" and is isolating at his home. Read more here.
- A dramatic spike in coronavirus infections led to an ongoing lockdown at the Air Force Academy, where cadets have been isolated in their dorm rooms as leaders wait for the epidemic to subside. Read more here.
- Air Force’s football schedule still lists “postponed” next to Army, but no makeup date has been set for the game nearly two weeks after it was supposed to be played. Read more here.
- Colorado has activated at least some contracts with various firms to provide more health care workers to the state's beleaguered hospitals. Read more here.
- Casa Bonita will reopen, but exactly when the Lakewood landmark that was featured in an episode of Comedy Central's South Park in 2003 will reopen is up in the air. Read more here.
- Coloradans who celebrate the tradition of cutting down a Christmas tree on federal lands face a two-fold challenge this year when it comes to picking out the perfect sapling. Read more here.
- Steamboat Springs, Winter Park and Fraser have launched a “Save Our Season -- Stop Our Spread” campaign, urging Coloradans to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines so the ski season will not be canceled. Read more here.
- Middle and high school students in Manitou Springs will attend all classes remotely through the end of the calendar year, the district announced Tuesday, mirroring the decisions of other area districts as COVID-19 rates continue to surge in the county and statewide. Read more here.
- Colorado's U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, announced late Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. More here.
- With more shutdowns looming and a vaccine months away from wide distribution, governors across the U.S. are pleading for more help from Washington ahead of what is shaping up to be a bleak winter. Read more here.