- Middle and high school students in Manitou Springs will attend all classes remotely through the end of the calendar year, the district announced Tuesday, mirroring the decisions of other area districts as COVID-19 rates continue to surge in the county and statewide. Read more here.
- Colorado's U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat, announced late Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19. More here.
- Air Force prepares for a football game with New Mexico after two COVID-19 interruptions. Full story here.
- With more shutdowns looming and a vaccine months away from wide distribution, governors across the U.S. are pleading for more help from Washington ahead of what is shaping up to be a bleak winter. Read more here.
- El Paso County commissioners continued discussions Tuesday on a proposed 2021 budget that includes funds to support the county’s coronavirus response and adds $15,000 for code enforcement cleanup projects. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis announced new restrictions for restaurants and gyms meant for counties with exponential growth of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but the impact of the changes on El Paso County remains unknown. Fifteen Colorado counties are to move to the new restrictive red category, including counties in the Denver Metro area. More here.
-A feared scenario is already unfolding. A Colorado College hockey player tested positive for COVID-19 and the program announced it has suspended activity for 14 days, which will cause a ripple effect. Full story here.
- A sixth inmate from the Fremont Correctional Facility has died after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the state Department of Corrections announced. Read more here.
- Mountain Metropolitan Transit will expand its weekday bus service Thursday as its drivers report to work in increasing numbers. The operation was forced to cut back its route schedules because of a lack of available drivers when the company was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak a few weeks ago. More here.
- A second experimental COVID-19 vaccine — this one from Moderna Inc. — yielded extraordinarily strong early results Monday, another badly needed dose of hope as the pandemic enters a terrible new phase. Read more here.
- Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? No decision has been made, but the consensus among many experts in the U.S. and globally is that health care workers should be first, said Sema Sgaier of the Surgo Foundation, a nonprofit group working on vaccine allocation issues. Read more here.
- Casinos in Cripple Creek will be allowed to remain open despite more stringent COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed in Teller County. Read more here.
- UCHealth is starting to implement surge plans to expand patient capacity as the number of people with COVID-19 needing hospitalization grows. The hospital system is caring for 298 patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease, including more than 80 in the Pikes Peak region. Read more here.