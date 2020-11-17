Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- A second experimental COVID-19 vaccine — this one from Moderna Inc. — yielded extraordinarily strong early results Monday, another badly needed dose of hope as the pandemic enters a terrible new phase. Read more here.
- Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? No decision has been made, but the consensus among many experts in the U.S. and globally is that health care workers should be first, said Sema Sgaier of the Surgo Foundation, a nonprofit group working on vaccine allocation issues. Read more here.
- Casinos in Cripple Creek will be allowed to remain open despite more stringent COVID-19 restrictions that were imposed in Teller County at 5 p.m. on Monday. Read more here.
- UCHealth is starting to implement surge plans to expand patient capacity as the number of people with COVID-19 needing hospitalization grows. The hospital system is caring for 298 patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease, including more than 80 in the Pikes Peak region. Read more here.
- Pikes Peak Library District will limit access to its facilities starting Wednesday as COVID-19 cases skyrocket, the district said in a news release Monday. Read more here.
-El Paso County opened three new centers to provide free COVID-19 testing. The new sites opened in Fountain, Monument and Falcon to respond to the growing number of residents infected with coronavirus. Read more here.
- Academy School District 20 will move its elementary schools to online learning after Thanksgiving break and until mid-December, officials said in a Monday news release...Read more here.
-As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Gov. Jared Polis on Saturday ordered the State Emergency Operations Center to return to Level 1 status. Read more here.
- With COVID-19 cases climbing and temperatures falling, Colorado Springs-area restaurants already were facing a tough winter. But conditions got even tougher Friday as new restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus took effect in El Paso County. Read more here.
-Four months after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received up to $15.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds, the county jail became the site of one of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreaks, with staff and inmates stating that they were not given adequate equipment to protect themselves. Read more here.
- Walmarts nationwide will be “metering” in order to limit the number of customers inside a single store at one time. Read more here.
- A Colorado Restaurant Association survey found that 73% of Colorado restaurant owners would consider closing their doors permanently if capacity limits are not increased within six months. Read more here.
- A fifth Colorado prison inmate has died from COVID-19, according to state health department data. Read more here.
-A longtime Colorado Springs fitness center is shutting down one of its two locations, citing a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
-The owners of C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, the Castle Rock restaurant that defied Colorado's safer-at-home rule on Mother's Day, are shutting down their Colorado Springs location permanently as tighter health restrictions go into effect in El Paso County.Read more here.
- AAA forecasts the number of Coloradan’s traveling for Thanksgiving will drastically decline as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- A baby tested positive for COVID-19 at 12-days-old. The newborn was treated at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, which is part of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Hospital, in Denver. Read more here.