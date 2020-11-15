Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Under new restrictions imposed by the state in Teller County, casinos in Cripple Creek will have to shut down on Monday evening. Teller County officials announced Saturday evening that the county had moved to Level Orange, a high-risk COVID-19 category that is one step below a stay-at-home order. Officials have asked the state to reconsider the order to close casinos. Read more here.
- Eight months into the pandemic and four months after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received up to $15.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds, the county jail became the site of one of the state’s largest coronavirus outbreaks, with staff and inmates stating that they were not given adequate equipment to protect themselves. Read more here.
- Walmarts nationwide will be “metering” in order to limit the number of customers inside a single store at one time. Read more here.
- The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus soared to a new daily high in the United States. Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates the number of confirmed cases reached 184,514 on Friday, as the number of people infected continues to surge. Read more here.
- Middle and high schools in Colorado Springs' largest school district will transition to online learning through the end of the calendar year, if not longer, the district announced late Friday, citing an inability to adequately staff schools. Read more here.
-Another 6,439 Coloradans were diagnosed with COVID-19 — nearly double Monday's daily total, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Friday, warning state residents who continue to ignore the virus's threat that they were playing Russian roulette with their own lives and the lives of others. Read more here.
- A Colorado Restaurant Association survey found that 73% of Colorado restaurant owners would consider closing their doors permanently if capacity limits are not increased within six months. Read more here.
- A fifth Colorado prison inmate has died from COVID-19, according to state health department data. Read more here.
-A longtime Colorado Springs fitness center is shutting down one of its two locations, citing a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
-The owners of C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, the Castle Rock restaurant that defied Colorado's safer-at-home rule on Mother's Day, are shutting down their Colorado Springs location permanently as tighter health restrictions go into effect in El Paso County.Read more here.
- AAA forecasts the number of Coloradan’s traveling for Thanksgiving will drastically decline as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.
- Owners of towed cars will have to wait a little longer to get them back due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Colorado Springs police's impound lot, the department said Thursday. Read more here.
- A baby born 12 days ago with COVID-19 is now at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, which is part of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Hospital, in Denver. Read more here.
-Public health officials are urging El Paso County residents to voluntarily comply with tighter coronavirus restrictions taking effect Friday that could be a blow to struggling businesses hoping for a rebound in the holiday shopping season. Read more here.