Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The number of new coronavirus cases in Colorado skyrocketed by nearly 1,200 Thursday to 4,591 — the state's largest single-day rise since the global health crisis began. Read more here.
- Owners of towed cars will have to wait a little longer to get them back due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Colorado Springs police's impound lot, the department said Thursday. Read more here.
- The number of inmates infected with the highly-contagious COVID-19 has plummeted to less than 200, officials said Thursday after hundreds of inmates at the El Paso County jail had finished their quarantine and tested negative for the virus. Read more here.
- A baby born 12 days ago with COVID-19 is now at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, which is part of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Hospital, in Denver. Read more here.
-Public health officials are urging El Paso County residents to voluntarily comply with tighter coronavirus restrictions taking effect Friday that could be a blow to struggling businesses hoping for a rebound in the holiday shopping season. Read more here.
- An assisted living facility in Colorado Springs reported no current cases of COVID-19 on Thursday after a coronavirus outbreak there claimed six lives and infected 57 residents and 20 workers. Read more here.
- The state health department has moved El Paso County to the more restrictive orange "high risk" stage on its COVID-19 dial — a step below a stay-at-home order —reducing capacity limits at most public places from 50% to 25%. Read more here.
- There are now 1,304 hospitalized COVID patients in Colorado, surpassing a record set in April and marking a grim low point in this latest spike. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs School District 11, the region's second largest district, and Harrison School District 2, in southeast Colorado Springs announced they will be going to online learning after Thanksgiving break through the end of the year, citing difficulties in keeping schools open as more staff enter quarantine. Read more here.
- Casinos in Black Hawk and Central City will have to shut down blackjack, poker and other table games at 8 a.m. Friday when Gilpin County moves to a more restrictive COVID-19 status with the state of Colorado. Read more here.
- The state’s health department has amended its guidance for assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities and group homes, creating protocols for COVID-19 surveillance and outbreak testing and mandating that certain types of professionals be allowed to visit. Read more here.
- With coronavirus keeping many patients away, Colorado hospitals are projected to lose between $4.6 billion and $7.1 billion in revenue in 2020 and 2021, losses that will be only partially offset by federal stimulus money, according to an analysis by the state hospital association. Read more here.