Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The state health department has moved El Paso County to the more restrictive orange "high risk" stage on its COVID-19 dial — a step below a stay-at-home order —reducing capacity limits at most public places from 50% to 25%. Read more here.
- There are now 1,304 hospitalized COVID patients in Colorado, surpassing a record set in April and marking a grim low point in this latest spike. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs School District 11, the region's second largest district, and Harrison School District 2, in southeast Colorado Springs announced they will be going to online learning after Thanksgiving break through the end of the year, citing difficulties in keeping schools open as more staff enter quarantine. Read more here.
- Casinos in Black Hawk and Central City will have to shut down blackjack, poker and other table games at 8 a.m. Friday when Gilpin County moves to a more restrictive COVID-19 status with the state of Colorado. Read more here.
- The state’s health department has amended its guidance for assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities and group homes, creating protocols for COVID-19 surveillance and outbreak testing and mandating that certain types of professionals be allowed to visit. Read more here.
- With coronavirus keeping many patients away, Colorado hospitals are projected to lose between $4.6 billion and $7.1 billion in revenue in 2020 and 2021, losses that will be only partially offset by federal stimulus money, according to an analysis by the state hospital association. Read more here.
- The coronavirus pandemic sent Coloradoans into city parks in droves this year and at the same time cut into budgets for maintenance, staff and construction projects, leaving managers scrambling for extra dollars and creative solutions. Read more here.
-Colorado's local public health directors have implored Gov. Jared Polis to issue tougher measures to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus, including lockdowns in individual counties as needed. Read more here.
- While Coloradans will once again be able to escape to a colorful fantasyland this winter, the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic still linger. Ice Castles is set to return to the Summit County town of Dillon — "but the experience will be slightly different..." Full story here.
- Colorado College Professor Phoebe Lostroh’s crystal ball is more like a microscope. In projecting eerily accurate coronavirus trends in El Paso County, Lostroh has relied on her Ph.D. in microbiology from Harvard University, experience in teaching about infectious diseases and textbook writing to come up with a basic formula. Read more here.
- The Pikes Peak region’s top judge on Tuesday put a halt to all new trials in El Paso and Teller counties through Jan. 8, saying COVID-19’s "unprecedented" churn through the region makes it unsafe to convene juries. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended that state's mask mandate for another 30 days, he announced during a news conference Monday. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis Monday cheered the news that Pfizer says its early tests show that their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective, a "gold standard" that could mean the first doses are in Colorado before year's end. Read more here.