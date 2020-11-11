Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
-Colorado's local public health directors have implored Gov. Jared Polis to issue tougher measures to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus, including lockdowns in individual counties as needed. Read more here.
- While Coloradans will once again be able to escape to a colorful fantasyland this winter, the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic still linger. Ice Castles is set to return to the Summit County town of Dillon — "but the experience will be slightly different..." Full story here.
- Colorado College Professor Phoebe Lostroh’s crystal ball is more like a microscope. In projecting eerily accurate coronavirus trends in El Paso County, Lostroh has relied on her Ph.D. in microbiology from Harvard University, experience in teaching about infectious diseases and textbook writing to come up with a basic formula. Read more here.
- The Pikes Peak region’s top judge on Tuesday put a halt to all new trials in El Paso and Teller counties through Jan. 8, saying COVID-19’s "unprecedented" churn through the region makes it unsafe to convene juries. Read more here.
- American Legion Post 5 still plans to celebrate the Veterans Day, but on a much more intimate platform with a small gathering Wednesday in Memorial Park hosted by the Special Forces Association. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended that state's mask mandate for another 30 days, he announced during a news conference Monday. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis Monday cheered the news that Pfizer says its early tests show that their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective, a "gold standard" that could mean the first doses are in Colorado before year's end. Read more here.
- The coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County jail continued to grow Monday and two jail employees were hospitalized as officials compared the fast-spreading virus to “a wildfire.” Read more here.
Survivors of COVID-19 on Monday joined local government, business and education leaders to highlight “small acts” the community can take to flatten the curve of the virus in El Paso County and avoid overwhelming regional hospitals. Read more here.
- A possible coronavirus exposure led a judge to order a nearly two-week pause in the trial of a man accused of serving as a gang assassin in the 2017 slayings of two Colorado Springs teenagers. Read more here.
- Teller and Arapahoe counties are implementing more restrictions for businesses and public gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases, according to Monday news releases. Read more here.
- The city of Colorado Springs has received nearly $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is being used to improve services for the homeless, provide more affordable housing and retain jobs in service industries. Read more here.
- On Monday, longtime KRDO-TV anchor Heather Skold announced that she has contracted COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado launched its first two COVID-19 testing kiosks in the state in Greeley at the University of Northern Colorado and at Denver International Airport, a state news release announced. Read more here.
- El Paso County’s COVID-19 dashboard gives people a way to see which zip codes have the most reported cases of COVID-19. According to county data, the zip code with the most cases is 80906, where 1,221 COVID-19 cases were tallied as of Friday...Read more here.