Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Gov. Jared Polis Monday cheered the news that Pfizer says its early tests show that their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective, a "gold standard" that could mean the first doses are in Colorado before year's end. Read more here.
- The coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County jail continued to grow Monday and two jail employees were hospitalized as officials compared the fast-spreading virus to “a wildfire.” Read more here.
Survivors of COVID-19 on Monday joined local government, business and education leaders to highlight “small acts” the community can take to flatten the curve of the virus in El Paso County and avoid overwhelming regional hospitals. Read more here.
- A possible coronavirus exposure led a judge to order a nearly two-week pause in the trial of a man accused of serving as a gang assassin in the 2017 slayings of two Colorado Springs teenagers. Read more here.
- Teller and Arapahoe counties are implementing more restrictions for businesses and public gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases, according to Monday news releases. Read more here.
- The city of Colorado Springs has received nearly $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which is being used to improve services for the homeless, provide more affordable housing and retain jobs in service industries. Read more here.
- On Monday, longtime KRDO-TV anchor Heather Skold announced that she has contracted COVID-19. Read more here.
- Colorado launched its first two COVID-19 testing kiosks in the state in Greeley at the University of Northern Colorado and at Denver International Airport, a state news release announced. Read more here.
- El Paso County’s COVID-19 dashboard gives people a way to see which zip codes have the most reported cases of COVID-19. According to county data, the zip code with the most cases is 80906, where 1,221 COVID-19 cases were tallied as of Friday...Read more here.
- The U.S. has set another record for daily number of coronavirus cases. The country reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University. It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000 as the country has broken its own record for daily cases with nearly every passing day this week. Read more here.
- Falcon School District 49 will transition back to remote learning on Monday for the remainder of the year due to coronavirus concerns, becoming the first district in the region to do so. Read more here.
- Denver will institute a 10 p.m. closure for restaurants and clubs across the city while urging residents to go home at the same time, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday. Read more here.