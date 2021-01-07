Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Philip DiStefano, the chancellor of the University of Colorado’s Boulder campus, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, the university announced on Tuesday. Read more here.
- Colorado school districts will have access to more than 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests per month to better track the coronavirus as the pandemic enters a new year, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday. Read more here.
- Coronavirus vaccinations have not yet had a significant impact on health in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday. Read more here.
- Coronavirus is again surging in Colorado's Front Range, if toilets are a telltale, potentially signaling a post-holiday increase in cases. Read more here.
- After weeks of being closed again due to the coronavirus pandemic, some movie theaters in Colorado Springs are set to reopen this week. Read more here.
- El Paso, Pueblo and Denver-metro counties were among 33 counties in Colorado to move from level "red" to "orange" on the state's COVID-19 dial Monday — a change that allows indoor dining again at restaurants, and increased gym capacity, albeit limited. Read more here.
- A judge issued an order Monday morning outlining steps required for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to protect inmates and jail staff against the coronavirus, including making masks mandatory within the facility, as the first steps in a class-action lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Colorado. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs salon, hard-hit by the pandemic, continues to pay it forward. Read more here.
- Former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday. Read more here.
- French police detained five people Saturday in an investigation into an underground New Year's Eve rave party that drew at least 2,500 people in western France despite a coronavirus curfew and other restrictions. Read more here.
- A day after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced restrictions for places like restaurants and gyms will be eased in much of the state starting next week, some local public health officials said they were concerned about the move. Read more here.
- Coloradans age 70 and up are now a part of Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, joining moderate risk health care workers, first responders and frontline essential workers. Here’s how the vaccination process will work. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis sought to avoid conflicting regulations when he moved to relax COVID-19 restrictions in 33 counties, he told Colorado Politics in an interview. Read more here.
- Sue Ok Dailey isn’t a nurse or a doctor, but every day for the past week, she’s been suiting up in a face mask, face shield, hair net and blue gown before she enters the doors of a Colorado Springs nursing home, where the coronavirus has taken more than 20 lives. Read more here.
- In Colorado Springs and around the world, coronavirus dominated headlines in 2020. Read more here.
- The Colorado Restaurant Association fired off a letter to Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday night after an updated prioritization list for vaccines was released earlier in the day showing that restaurant workers, who make up 10% of the Colorado workforce, appear nowhere on that list. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday he is seeking to ease COVID restrictions in all "red" counties, including the Pikes Peak region starting Monday. The change would allow indoor dining at restaurants and increase capacities at gyms. Read more here.
- The first confirmed case of a new, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant was detected in a Colorado National Guard member deployed to a nursing home in Simla, officials announced Wednesday. A second National Guard member is suspected of having the variant as well. Read more here.