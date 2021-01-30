Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
Colorado's K-12 educators and those 65 and older will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Feb. 8, Gov. Jared Polis said, an effort to ensure schools reopen and can stay open.
The new COVID variant first identified in England is a currently "very minor factor" in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday, but the strain still has the potential to derail the state's current handling of the pandemic.
The first one-shot COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against the illness, Johnson & Johnson reported in a key study, offering the world a potentially important new tool as it races to stay ahead of the rapidly mutating virus.
While COVID-19 vaccinations are delivered by the state to administration sites around Colorado, the number of doses per resident has so far varied widely.
The Air Force Academy is reviewing its honor code in the wake of suspicion that hundreds of cadets cheated last spring after being sent home for online learning at the height of the pandemic.
Outbreaks at prisons, jails and other correctional facilities across Colorado account for one in every 24 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to a recent study by the Colorado Health Institute.
New survey data released from the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday found that 51% of the estimated 226 million American adults who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine said they "definitely" plan to get the shot, while another 26% indicated they "probably" would.
Democratic lawmakers are urging federal health officials to address racial disparity in vaccine access nationwide, as data from some states show hard-hit nonwhite Americans who are eligible to receive it are not getting COVID-19 vaccinations in proportion to their share of the population.
The White House said it is not seeking to divide President Biden's new $1.9 trillion coronavirus package into "piecemeal" packages amid growing opposition from Republicans and centrist Democrats over the cost of the bill.
Some pandemic-related protections for renters remain in place, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's temporary moratorium on residential evictions, but landlords are finding loopholes.
Up to 10,000 elderly Coloradans could get a COVID-19 shot at a mass vaccination at Denver's Coors Field this weekend.
- TwoCor, a 16-year-old nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs that used an innovative approach to help traumatized teens right their lives and become productive citizens, closed this month. Founder Jim Hinkle cited the coronavirus pandemic as the final blow.