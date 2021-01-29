Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Outbreaks at prisons, jails and other correctional facilities across Colorado account for one in every 24 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to a recent study by the Colorado Health Institute. Read more here.
- New survey data released from the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday found that 51% of the estimated 226 million American adults who have yet to receive a COVID-19 vaccine said they “definitely” plan to get the shot, while another 26% indicated they “probably” would. Read more here.
- Democratic lawmakers are urging federal health officials to address racial disparity in vaccine access nationwide, as data from some states show hard-hit nonwhite Americans who are eligible to receive it are not getting COVID-19 vaccinations in proportion to their share of the population. Read more here.
- The White House said it is not seeking to divide President Biden's new $1.9 trillion coronavirus package into "piecemeal" packages amid growing opposition from Republicans and centrist Democrats over the cost of the bill. Read more here.
- Some pandemic-related protections for renters remain in place, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s temporary moratorium on residential evictions, but landlords are finding loopholes. Read more here.
- Up to 10,000 elderly Coloradans could get a COVID-19 shot at a mass vaccination at Denver's Coors Field this weekend. Read more here.
- TwoCor, a 16-year-old nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs that used an innovative approach to help traumatized teens right their lives and become productive citizens, closed this month. Founder Jim Hinkle cited the coronavirus pandemic as the final blow.
- A survey conducted by El Paso County Public Health partners found that Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado Springs identified financial impacts, health access and support at home as their biggest difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis. Read more here.
- A District 49 bus driver shortage has reached a "critical" level, requiring more students to walk to school and leaving them without rides to field trips, the district said. Read more here.
- The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer, as it surges deliveries to states for the next three weeks after complaints of shortages and inconsistent supplies.
- Many health care workers who have had their second dose of the vaccine are exchanging stories of uncomfortable side effects. For most, the first dose produced minimal outcomes, such as sore arms; but the second round has given people a myriad of ailments including body aches, fever, nausea and vomiting. Read more here.
- Colorado is in its first phase of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, but many residents are still struggling to find out information about where and when to get it. Here's a guide on how you can get vaccinated in the Colorado Springs area. Read more here.
- El Paso County citizens who currently qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine should register to receive it through every avenue possible, as there is no single streamlined process. Read more here.