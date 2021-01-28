Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Some pandemic-related protections for renters remain in place, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s temporary moratorium on residential evictions, but landlords are finding loopholes. Read more here.
- Up to 10,000 elderly Coloradans could get a COVID-19 shot at a mass vaccination at Denver's Coors Field this weekend. Read more here.
- TwoCor, a 16-year-old nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs that used an innovative approach to help traumatized teens right their lives and become productive citizens, closed this month. Founder Jim Hinkle cited the coronavirus pandemic as the final blow.
- A survey conducted by El Paso County Public Health partners found that Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado Springs identified financial impacts, health access and support at home as their biggest difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis. Read more here.
- A District 49 bus driver shortage has reached a "critical" level, requiring more students to walk to school and leaving them without rides to field trips, the district said. Read more here.
- The Biden administration is boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer, as it surges deliveries to states for the next three weeks after complaints of shortages and inconsistent supplies.
- Many health care workers who have had their second dose of the vaccine are exchanging stories of uncomfortable side effects. For most, the first dose produced minimal outcomes, such as sore arms; but the second round has given people a myriad of ailments including body aches, fever, nausea and vomiting. Read more here.
- Colorado is in its first phase of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, but many residents are still struggling to find out information about where and when to get it. Here's a guide on how you can get vaccinated in the Colorado Springs area. Read more here.
- El Paso County citizens who currently qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine should register to receive it through every avenue possible, as there is no single streamlined process. Read more here.
- COVID-prevention measures including mask-wearing and social-distancing will likely be necessary in Colorado through this spring, if not the summer because of a sluggish vaccine rollout from the federal government, state officials said. Read more here.
- When distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, prioritizing older adults first will save the most lives, according to a new study by the University of Colorado Boulder. Read more here.
- There was a long line at the first mass vaccination clinic in Colorado Springs Saturday. Hundreds of seniors now have their first shot. Read more here.