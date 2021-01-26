Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
-Many health care workers who have had their second dose of the vaccine are exchanging stories of uncomfortable side effects. For most, the first dose produced minimal outcomes, such as sore arms; but the second round has given people a myriad of ailments including body aches, fever, nausea and vomiting. Read more here.
- Colorado is in its first phase of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, but many residents are still struggling to find out information about where and when to get it. Here's a guide on how you can get vaccinated in the Colorado Springs area. Read more here.
- COVID-prevention measures including mask-wearing and social-distancing will likely be necessary in Colorado through this spring, if not the summer because of a sluggish vaccine rollout from the federal government, state officials said. Read more here.
- When distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, prioritizing older adults first will save the most lives, according to a new study by the University of Colorado Boulder. Read more here.
- There was a long line at the first mass vaccination clinic in Colorado Springs Saturday. Hundreds of seniors now have their first shot. Read more here.
- As states across the U.S. roll out the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older, senior citizens are scrambling to figure out how to sign up to get their shots. Read more here.
- Colorado is launching an education campaign to encourage Black and Latino seniors to get vaccinated, in the wake of a survey that shows only about 50% of women in those populations are comfortable with getting vaccinated. Read more here.
- Business was booming last year for homebuilders, general contractors and subcontractors that make up the Pikes Peak region's construction industry, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has made it one of the safest states in the country right now, according to a new report from WalletHub. Read more here.
- Health care providers in El Paso County started offering hotlines for seniors to register for vaccinations this week, as the state released a mini surge of vaccination doses. Read more here.
- With coronavirus cutting jobs and social ties, El Paso County residents say they're feeling lonely and sad, with younger people struggling with their emotional well-being more than those older than 50, a new survey found. Read more here.
- The ACLU is seeking expedited review by the Colorado Supreme Court in its case petitioning the governor to impose safety measures for prison inmates. Read more here.