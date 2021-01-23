Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Business was booming last year for homebuilders, general contractors and subcontractors that make up the Pikes Peak region's construction industry, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has made it one of the safest states in the country right now, according to a new report from WalletHub. Read more here.
- Health care providers in El Paso County started offering hotlines for seniors to register for vaccinations this week, as the state released a mini surge of vaccination doses. Read more here.
- With coronavirus cutting jobs and social ties, El Paso County residents say they're feeling lonely and sad, with younger people struggling with their emotional well-being more than those older than 50, a new survey found. Read more here.
- Colorado is launching an education campaign to encourage Black and Latino seniors to get vaccinated in the wake of a survey that shows only about 50% of women in those populations are comfortable with getting vaccinated. Read more here.
- The ACLU is seeking expedited review by the Colorado Supreme Court in its case petitioning the governor to impose safety measures for prison inmates. Read more here.
- Do you need to get a new license plate or register a new vehicle? Officials from the state's Division of Motor Vehicles are warning of "significant" delays because of COVID-19. Read more here.
- The United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization and join its consortium aimed at sharing coronavirus vaccines fairly around the globe, renewing support for an agency that the Trump administration had pulled back from. Read more here.
-United Airlines pilot moonlights as substitute teacher to aid D-38 subs shortage. Read more from the Tri-Lakes Tribune here.
- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office spent more than $80,000 on face masks from April through September, but did not provide them to inmates in their housing areas before a coronavirus outbreak in October that infected more than 1,100 prisoners and staff. Read more here.
- As expected, the coronavirus pandemic has "had a significant negative impact" to Vail Resorts. Read more here.
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 400,000 on Tuesday in the waning hours in office for President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis has been judged by public health experts a singular failure. Read more here.