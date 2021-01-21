Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office spent more than $80,000 on face masks from April through September, but did not provide them to inmates in their housing areas before a coronavirus outbreak in October that infected more than 1,100 prisoners and staff. Read more here.
- As expected, the coronavirus pandemic has "had a significant negative impact" to Vail Resorts. Read more here.
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 400,000 on Tuesday in the waning hours in office for President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis has been judged by public health experts a singular failure. Read more here.
- A panel of experts commissioned by the World Health Organization has criticized China and other countries for not moving to stem the initial outbreak of the coronavirus earlier and questioned whether the U.N. health agency should have labeled it a pandemic sooner. Read more here.
- El Paso County residents now have access to more detailed local COVID-19 vaccination statistics as the county health department launched a new vaccination data dashboard Tuesday. Read more here.
- Tuesday is a bit of a "take two" for most Pikes Peak-area school districts, who are sending the majority of students back to in-person learning. Read more here.
- Colorado’s long-term care facility administrators are concerned about the alarming number of their staff who are refusing the coronavirus vaccine, reigniting a debate over whether workers can be required to get the shot. Read more here.
- In the first month of administering coronavirus vaccinations, the portion of white Coloradans who have received a COVID-19 vaccination is more than triple that of Hispanic Coloradans, more than twice that of Black Coloradans and 50% higher than that of Asian Coloradans. Read more here.
- A month and several tweaks into Colorado's initial vaccine rollout, providers in rural parts of the state say things have gone as well as could be expected. Read more here.
- For nearly a year the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted, pushing local public health employees to lead the demanding, yet imperative response to one of the greatest health crises in memory. Read more here.
- Gyms forced to close. Fitness classes obliterated by a pandemic. Personal trainers quickly figuring out how to be not so personal with social distancing, face coverings and other safety measures. Read more here.
- El Paso County health care providers are setting up hotlines for seniors to sign up to get the coronavirus vaccination to help make the registration process easier, particularly for those who don't have computer access. Read more here.
- Optum, a large primary care provider in Colorado Springs, will start vaccinating seniors 70 and older for the coronavirus next week. Read more here.