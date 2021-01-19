Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Tuesday is a bit of a "take two" for most Pikes Peak-area school districts, who are sending the majority of students back to in-person learning.
- Colorado's long-term care facility administrators are concerned about the alarming number of their staff who are refusing the coronavirus vaccine, reigniting a debate over whether workers can be required to get the shot.
- In the first month of administering coronavirus vaccinations, the portion of white Coloradans who have received a COVID-19 vaccination is more than triple that of Hispanic Coloradans, more than twice that of Black Coloradans and 50% higher than that of Asian Coloradans.
- A month and several tweaks into Colorado's initial vaccine rollout, providers in rural parts of the state say things have gone as well as could be expected.
- For nearly a year the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted, pushing local public health employees to lead the demanding, yet imperative response to one of the greatest health crises in memory.
- Gyms forced to close. Fitness classes obliterated by a pandemic. Personal trainers quickly figuring out how to be not so personal with social distancing, face coverings and other safety measures.
- El Paso County health care providers are setting up hotlines for seniors to sign up to get the coronavirus vaccination to help make the registration process easier, particularly for those who don't have computer access.
- Optum, a large primary care provider in Colorado Springs, will start vaccinating seniors 70 and older for the coronavirus next week.
- Gov. Jared Polis said Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and other top officials lied to Colorado and other states about a supply of coronavirus vaccines that didn't exist.
- Coronavirus was the direct cause of 3,558 deaths in 2020, about a quarter of the worst-case projections, according to data released by the state.
- The University of Colorado's flagship campus in Boulder will bring students back to its campus Feb. 7 and will begin in-person classes eight days later, school officials said Wednesday.
-As health officials in Colorado rush to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19, hundreds of doses went to waste recently.