Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
For nearly a year the COVID-19 pandemic has persisted, pushing local public health employees to lead the demanding, yet imperative response to one of the greatest health crises in memory.
Gyms forced to close. Fitness classes obliterated by a pandemic. Personal trainers quickly figuring out how to be not so personal with social distancing, face coverings and other safety measures.
El Paso County health care providers are setting up hotlines for seniors to sign up to get the coronavirus vaccination to help make the registration process easier, particularly for those who don't have computer access.
Optum, a large primary care provider in Colorado Springs, will start vaccinating seniors 70 and older for the coronavirus next week.
Gov. Jared Polis said Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and other top officials lied to Colorado and other states about a supply of coronavirus vaccines that didn't exist.
Coronavirus was the direct cause of 3,558 deaths in 2020, about a quarter of the worst-case projections, according to data released by the state.
The University of Colorado's flagship campus in Boulder will bring students back to its campus Feb. 7 and will begin in-person classes eight days later, school officials said Wednesday.
As health officials in Colorado rush to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19, hundreds of doses went to waste recently.
El Paso County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have identified the following long-term care facilities have outbreaks of coronavirus.
Whether students should be reimbursed in full for scheduled educational travel that's been affected by the coronavirus pandemic has come into question again.
Vaccinations of people 70 and older are picking up in El Paso County, with Peak Vista Community Health Centers and Centura Health vaccinating their first elderly individuals this week.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a fifth case of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 and will include variant case totals in the case summary on its COVID-19 data dashboard, according to a news release.
Colorado saw a record number of children last month diagnosed with a mysterious inflammatory syndrome thought to be related to COVID-19, state officials said Wednesday, encouraging parents to be vigilant as a return to in-person learning nears for many.
Agencies that assist the homeless in Colorado Springs will not be conducting the annual head count this month of people living outside in tents and camps, under bridges, in vehicles and in abandoned buildings.
State leaders around the U.S. are increasingly pushing for schools to reopen this winter — pressuring them, even — as teachers begin to gain access to the vaccine against the raging pandemic.