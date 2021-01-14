Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Vaccinations of people 70 and older are picking up in El Paso County, with Peak Vista Community Health Centers and Centura Health vaccinating their first elderly individuals this week. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a fifth case of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 and will include variant case totals in the case summary on its COVID-19 data dashboard, according to a news release. Read more here.
-Colorado saw a record number of children last month diagnosed with a mysterious inflammatory syndrome thought to be related to COVID-19, state officials said Wednesday, encouraging parents to be vigilant as a return to in-person learning nears for many. Read more here.
-Agencies that assist the homeless in Colorado Springs will not be conducting the annual head count this month of people living outside in tents and camps, under bridges, in vehicles and in abandoned buildings. Read more here.
- State leaders around the U.S. are increasingly pushing for schools to reopen this winter — pressuring them, even — as teachers begin to gain access to the vaccine against the raging pandemic. Read more here.
- Two weeks after a state moratorium on evictions expired, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has shown no interest in extending it and will instead rely on a weaker federal ban that created confusion in the early fall. Read more here. Read more here.
- Colorado will begin vaccinating those 65 and older in the coming weeks, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday, the second recent step by the state to inoculate older residents in the first phase of vaccine distribution. Read more here.
- Monument town trustees declared actions taken by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in response to the COVID-19 pandemic unconstitutional during a special meeting Monday night, asking the governor to reclassify every business as an essential business. Read more here.
- Pikes Peak Library District plans to reopen libraries for indoor use at a limited capacity starting Tuesday Jan. 19, a library news release announced. Read more here.
- The Pikes Peak region’s chief judge announced Tuesday that jury trials are expected to resume in mid-February after a three-month hiatus. Read more here.
- A COVID-19 outbreak has caused the Air Force hockey program to shut down for two weeks and modify four home games. Read more here.
- Pandemic-fueled domestic violence leads to homicide spike in Colorado's largest cities. Read more here.