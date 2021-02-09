Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Cases of the highly contagious United Kingdom variant of COVID are nearly doubling each week, positioning it to rapidly become the new dominant strain in the U.S. and "requiring immediate and decisive action" to minimize illness and death. Read more here.
- One Colorado charter network has kept its doors open for in-person learning all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic, and in that time no student, faculty or staff member has transmitted the virus to another person. Read more here.
- Though Colorado’s economy has been gradually improving since the COVID-19 pandemic brought it at all-time lows in March and April, that improvement might be slowing. Read more here.
- A mix of policy and behavior helped Colorado dodge a bullet late last year, contributing to a cumulative 2020 COVID-19 death count far below some of the worst-case scenarios predicted by the state's modeling team in the fall, one of its members says. Read more here.
- Colorado on Saturday will begin to ease coronavirus restrictions that have sharply curtailed capacities for restaurants, gyms and other businesses, a change hailed by Pikes Peak region officials as a sign of a budding recovery. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado Boulder plans to bring 4,700 students back to campus for hybrid and in-person learning Monday after more than two months of online learning, a university news release announced. Read more here.
- El Paso and Teller counties will move from Orange to Yellow on the state Department of Public Health and Environment's COVID-19 dial Saturday allowing restaurants, gyms and other businesses to increase how many customers can gather at one time. Read more here.
- Colorado's hospitals are standing down their transfer system that coordinated patient movements during the November spike, as hospitalizations dip to pre-spike levels. Read more here.
- The Woodland Park City Council on Thursday deadlocked on a resolution branding Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings as unconstitutional, unable to break a tie vote because the mayor is hospitalized with the virus. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs homeless shelters and soup kitchens are preparing for vaccinating clients, front-line staff. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs woman grieves loss of son to coronavirus in new YouTube documentary. Read more here.
- Two mass coronavirus vaccinations in El Paso County in coming weeks are part of new outreach to minority groups that haven't gotten equal access to the lifesaving shots. Read more here.