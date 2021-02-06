Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- El Paso and Teller counties will move from Orange to Yellow on the state Department of Public Health and Environment's COVID-19 dial Saturday allowing restaurants, gyms and other businesses to increase how many customers can gather at one time. Read more here.
- Colorado's hospitals are standing down their transfer system that coordinated patient movements during the November spike, as hospitalizations dip to pre-spike levels. Read more here.
- The Woodland Park City Council on Thursday deadlocked on a resolution branding Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings as unconstitutional, unable to break a tie vote because the mayor is hospitalized with the virus. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs homeless shelters and soup kitchens are preparing for vaccinating clients, front-line staff. Read more here.
-Colorado Springs woman grieves loss of son to coronavirus in new YouTube documentary. Read more here.
- Two mass coronavirus vaccinations in El Paso County in coming weeks are part of new outreach to minority groups that haven't gotten equal access to the lifesaving shots. Read more here.
- University of Denver scientists have developed a new COVID-19 antibody test that has received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs woman grieved the loss of her son to coronavirus in new YouTube documentary. Read more here.
- El Paso County will be getting 12,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from the state, for seniors 70 and older, after county officials complained to the state they were receiving fewer vaccines than the county's population justified. Read more here.
-El Paso County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have identified the following long-term care facilities have outbreaks of coronavirus. Read more here.
- Despite its world-class medical system and its vaunted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. fell behind in the race to detect dangerous coronavirus mutations. And it’s only now beginning to catch up. Read more here.
- El Paso County businesses can apply to allow more customers indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a certification program launched this week, officials announced. Read more here.