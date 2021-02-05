Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- University of Denver scientists have developed a new COVID-19 antibody test that has received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs woman grieved the loss of her son to coronavirus in new YouTube documentary. Read more here.
- El Paso County will be getting 12,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week from the state, for seniors 70 and older, after county officials complained to the state they were receiving fewer vaccines than the county's population justified. Read more here.
-El Paso County Public Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have identified the following long-term care facilities have outbreaks of coronavirus. Read more here.
- Despite its world-class medical system and its vaunted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. fell behind in the race to detect dangerous coronavirus mutations. And it’s only now beginning to catch up. Read more here.
- El Paso County businesses can apply to allow more customers indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a certification program launched this week, officials announced. Read more here.
- A federal court ruling requiring Oregon to begin immediate vaccinations of state prisoners could help revive a legal battle to speed vaccine distribution to incarcerated people in Colorado, the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado said. Read more here.
- El Paso County is receiving fewer vaccines from the state than its population justifies — a problem local officials say they have asked the state health department to fix. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs and El Paso County have received about $21.4 million in federal rental and utilities assistance for residents in need and expects the aid will be ready for distribution before the national eviction moratorium expires at the end of March. Read more here.
- State residents newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination on Monday will likely face a wait before getting a their first shot. Read more here.
- Now that the vaccine is beginning to spread to more Coloradans, the natural question becomes: What can you do once you get your second inoculation? Read more here.
- In November, when Colorado first began receiving a recently approved COVID treatment, officials were so concerned about demand overwhelming supply that they built a tool to dole it out randomly. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hand-delivered rapid COVID-19 test kits to Front Range educators, making stops at homes in Fountain and Pueblo, as well as in Denver. Read more here.
- For nearly a year, Coloradans have dealt with varying degrees of separation from loved-ones in assisted-living facilities. Doors have been shut to protect the most vulnerable, and in-person visitations have been limited to windows and brief, distanced outdoor talks. Read more here.