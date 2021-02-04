Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- El Paso County businesses can apply to allow more customers indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic through a certification program launched this week, officials announced. Read more here.
- A federal court ruling requiring Oregon to begin immediate vaccinations of state prisoners could help revive a legal battle to speed vaccine distribution to incarcerated people in Colorado, the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado said. Read more here.
- El Paso County is receiving fewer vaccines from the state than its population justifies — a problem local officials say they have asked the state health department to fix. Read more here.
- Colorado Springs and El Paso County have received about $21.4 million in federal rental and utilities assistance for residents in need and expects the aid will be ready for distribution before the national eviction moratorium expires at the end of March. Read more here.
- State residents newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination on Monday will likely face a wait before getting a their first shot. Read more here.
- Now that the vaccine is beginning to spread to more Coloradans, the natural question becomes: What can you do once you get your second inoculation? Read more here.
- In November, when Colorado first began receiving a recently approved COVID treatment, officials were so concerned about demand overwhelming supply that they built a tool to dole it out randomly. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hand-delivered rapid COVID-19 test kits to Front Range educators, making stops at homes in Fountain and Pueblo, as well as in Denver. Read more here.
- For nearly a year, Coloradans have dealt with varying degrees of separation from loved-ones in assisted-living facilities. Doors have been shut to protect the most vulnerable, and in-person visitations have been limited to windows and brief, distanced outdoor talks. Read more here.
- As more Coloradans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are considering making changes to the current COVID-19 dial that would ease restrictions. Read more here.
- COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are declining statewide, but getting departed loved ones to their final resting spot is lagging for some in Colorado. Read more here.
- Coors Field mass COVID vaccination gives thousands of seniors reason to celebrate. Read more here and see video here.
- COVID has left an indelible mark on the world of education, shining a light on preexisting inequities and worsening them all the while, and creating new gaps and issues for which there's no quick fix or vaccine. Read more here.