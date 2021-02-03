Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- State residents newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination on Monday will likely face a wait before getting a their first shot. Read more here.
- Now that the vaccine is beginning to spread to more Coloradans, the natural question becomes: What can you do once you get your second inoculation? Read more here.
- Businesses across El Paso County have a chance to increase their capacity under a new business certification program launched Tuesday. Read more here.
- In November, when Colorado first began receiving a recently approved COVID treatment, officials were so concerned about demand overwhelming supply that they built a tool to dole it out randomly. Read more here.
- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis hand-delivered rapid COVID-19 test kits to Front Range educators, making stops at homes in Fountain and Pueblo, as well as in Denver. Read more here.
- For nearly a year, Coloradans have dealt with varying degrees of separation from loved-ones in assisted-living facilities. Doors have been shut to protect the most vulnerable, and in-person visitations have been limited to windows and brief, distanced outdoor talks. Read more here.
- As more Coloradans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are considering making changes to the current COVID-19 dial that would ease restrictions. Read more here.
- COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are declining statewide, but getting departed loved ones to their final resting spot is lagging for some in Colorado. Read more here.
- Coors Field mass COVID vaccination gives thousands of seniors reason to celebrate. Read more here and see video here.
- COVID has left an indelible mark on the world of education, shining a light on preexisting inequities and worsening them all the while, and creating new gaps and issues for which there's no quick fix or vaccine. Read more here.
- It seems like every aspect of education has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic, but the ability for families to choose where students will attend school isn’t one of them. Read more here.
- A Colorado Springs man's life was saved with a heart transplant — then gone. Read more here.
- Colorado's K-12 educators and those 65 and older will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Feb. 8, Gov. Jared Polis said, an effort to ensure schools reopen and can stay open. Read more here.