Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Parker police need help identifying a woman accused of slapping a King Soopers employee after being asked to wear a face mask. Read more here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reported 109 cases of the coronavirus at the Winter Park Resort in Grand County. Read more here.
- President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million Americans. Read more here.
- Cars poured into the Broadmoor World Arena parking lot Thursday afternoon for El Paso County's first drive-up coronavirus vaccine clinic. Read more here.
- U.S. Rep. Jason Crow was among the House members Thursday who introduced a bill to allow craft breweries, wineries and distilleries to access the maximum amount of federal coronavirus assistance for small businesses. Read more here.
- A new cluster of pharmacies and clinics are offering the vaccine this week in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Colorado's weekly allotment of vaccine could double next month if the federal government approves the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot, the state's chief medical officer said Wednesday. Read more here.
- More than 220 Fort Carson soldiers are headed to Los Angeles to help support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts there. Read more here.
- Colorado will receive an additional 27,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next three weeks but supply struggles continue to slow the state's ability to distribute the vaccine. Read more here.
- Exponential Impact is reviving its Survive and Thrive program to help small businesses in low- and middle-income neighborhoods of Colorado Springs survive the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Personal phone calls started Monday to sign up about 1,000 Spanish-speaking seniors in El Paso County for a mass bilingual COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Colorado College have joined their counterparts around the U.S. in altering spring break for COVID-19 concerns, but it appears Pikes Peak-area K-12 schools won't be joining them. Read more here.