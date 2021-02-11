Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- A new cluster of pharmacies and clinics are offering the vaccine this week in Colorado Springs. Read more here.
- Colorado's weekly allotment of vaccine could double next month if the federal government approves the Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot, the state's chief medical officer said Wednesday. Read more here.
- More than 220 Fort Carson soldiers are headed to Los Angeles to help support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts there. Read more here.
- Colorado will receive an additional 27,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next three weeks but supply struggles continue to slow the state's ability to distribute the vaccine. Read more here.
- Exponential Impact is reviving its Survive and Thrive program to help small businesses in low- and middle-income neighborhoods of Colorado Springs survive the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Personal phone calls started Monday to sign up about 1,000 Spanish-speaking seniors in El Paso County for a mass bilingual COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Colorado College have joined their counterparts around the U.S. in altering spring break for COVID-19 concerns, but it appears Pikes Peak-area K-12 schools won't be joining them. Read more here.
- Cases of the highly contagious United Kingdom variant of COVID are nearly doubling each week, positioning it to rapidly become the new dominant strain in the U.S. and "requiring immediate and decisive action" to minimize illness and death. Read more here.
- One Colorado charter network has kept its doors open for in-person learning all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic, and in that time no student, faculty or staff member has transmitted the virus to another person. Read more here.
- Though Colorado’s economy has been gradually improving since the COVID-19 pandemic brought it at all-time lows in March and April, that improvement might be slowing. Read more here.
- A mix of policy and behavior helped Colorado dodge a bullet late last year, contributing to a cumulative 2020 COVID-19 death count far below some of the worst-case scenarios predicted by the state's modeling team in the fall, one of its members says. Read more here.
- Colorado on Saturday will begin to ease coronavirus restrictions that have sharply curtailed capacities for restaurants, gyms and other businesses, a change hailed by Pikes Peak region officials as a sign of a budding recovery. Read more here.