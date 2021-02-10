Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado will receive an additional 27,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the next three weeks but supply struggles continue to slow the state's ability to distribute the vaccine. Read more here.
- Exponential Impact is reviving its Survive and Thrive program to help small businesses in low- and middle-income neighborhoods of Colorado Springs survive the rest of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- Personal phone calls started Monday to sign up about 1,000 Spanish-speaking seniors in El Paso County for a mass bilingual COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs and Colorado College have joined their counterparts around the U.S. in altering spring break for COVID-19 concerns, but it appears Pikes Peak-area K-12 schools won't be joining them. Read more here.
- Cases of the highly contagious United Kingdom variant of COVID are nearly doubling each week, positioning it to rapidly become the new dominant strain in the U.S. and "requiring immediate and decisive action" to minimize illness and death. Read more here.
- One Colorado charter network has kept its doors open for in-person learning all the way through the COVID-19 pandemic, and in that time no student, faculty or staff member has transmitted the virus to another person. Read more here.
- Though Colorado’s economy has been gradually improving since the COVID-19 pandemic brought it at all-time lows in March and April, that improvement might be slowing. Read more here.
- A mix of policy and behavior helped Colorado dodge a bullet late last year, contributing to a cumulative 2020 COVID-19 death count far below some of the worst-case scenarios predicted by the state's modeling team in the fall, one of its members says. Read more here.
- Colorado on Saturday will begin to ease coronavirus restrictions that have sharply curtailed capacities for restaurants, gyms and other businesses, a change hailed by Pikes Peak region officials as a sign of a budding recovery. Read more here.
- The University of Colorado Boulder plans to bring 4,700 students back to campus for hybrid and in-person learning Monday after more than two months of online learning, a university news release announced. Read more here.
- El Paso and Teller counties will move from Orange to Yellow on the state Department of Public Health and Environment's COVID-19 dial Saturday allowing restaurants, gyms and other businesses to increase how many customers can gather at one time. Read more here.
- Colorado's hospitals are standing down their transfer system that coordinated patient movements during the November spike, as hospitalizations dip to pre-spike levels. Read more here.