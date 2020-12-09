Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC has joined a coalition of 45 groups asking Gov. Jared Polis and state health officials to expand a program statewide that would allow certified businesses to operate with few COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Read more here.
- El Paso County commissioners boosted funding for the coronavirus response and code enforcement cleanup projects in the roughly $406 million 2021 budget. More here.
- Coronavirus hospitalizations in Colorado have dipped in recent days, a trend that, while welcome, isn't expected to hold as the effects of Thanksgiving are felt in the coming days. Full story here.
- First gentleman Marlon Reis has been discharged from UC Health at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora after a short stay to treat worsening symptoms from COVID-19. Read more here.
- Deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the frightening peak reached last April, and cases per day have eclipsed 200,000 on average for the first time on record, with the crisis all but certain to get worse because of the fallout from Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. Read more here.
- The Cripple Creek Ice Fest Committee has canceled the Cripple Creek Ice Festival. The annual event, which draws up to 20,000 visitors, was scheduled for Feb. 6-14. Read more here.
- As a year marked by coronavirus nears an end, millions of Americans are depending on food banks to stave off hunger. More here.
- A retired British shop clerk received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program Tuesday, signaling the start of a global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million. Full story here.
- Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine was strongly protective against COVID-19 -- offering the world’s first detailed look at the evidence behind the shots. Read more here.
- As if the petri dish of COVID-19 wasn't crowded enough with physical and mental pain, many who get the virus and recover face not only income loss, but also out-of-pocket expenses associated with the infection. Read more here.
- Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, who's been serving as the the county's lead COVID advisor, talks about the the challenges of guiding the county through the marathon pandemic's last leg.
If El Paso County residents can take precautions and "just hold out for one more month, a couple more months, we can start to make significant gains on this," he said. "The war is being fought in the community by the community." Read the story here.
- In March, Colorado's health care system was slammed with a virus that had been isolated to TV screens and shrouded in the unknown. Now, nine months and an eternity later, the unknown is largely gone from the virus, and an exhausted familiarity has settled in. But the crush of patients has returned, surpassing the peaks of the spring. And workers on the frontlines are feeling the strain. Read some of their stories here.