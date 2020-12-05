Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- As if the petri dish of COVID-19 wasn't crowded enough with physical and mental pain, many who get the virus and recover face not only income loss, but also out-of-pocket expenses associated with the infection. Read more here.
- Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, who's been serving as the the county's lead COVID advisor, talks about the the challenges of guiding the county through the marathon pandemic's last leg.
If El Paso County residents can take precautions and "just hold out for one more month, a couple more months, we can start to make significant gains on this," he said. "The war is being fought in the community by the community." Read the story here.
-Gov. Jared Polis’ partner, first gentleman Marlon Reis, has been hospitalized because of worsening COVID-19 symptoms, officials said Sunday evening...Read more here.
- In March, Colorado's health care system was slammed with a virus that had been isolated to TV screens and shrouded in the unknown. Now, nine months and an eternity later, the unknown is largely gone from the virus, and an exhausted familiarity has settled in. But the crush of patients has returned, surpassing the peaks of the spring. And workers on the frontlines are feeling the strain. Read some of their stories here.
- Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say the first order of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - approximately 46,800 doses - has been ordered from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization. Read more here.