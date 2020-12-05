Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Pitkin county in Colorado will require visitors to sign an online affidavit that states they had a negative coronavirus test at most three days prior to arrival or, once arriving, that they will quarantine until they test negative or until 14 days has elapsed. Read more here.
- Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say the first order of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - approximately 46,800 doses - has been ordered from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in anticipation of the Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization. Read more here.
- Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers and Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado are teaming up to help educate the community on how to stay vigilant against cybercrime and digital scammers. Americans lost close to $145 million to COVID-19 linked fraud alone. Read more here.
- JBS USA has removed 202 at-risk workers from its Greeley plant to push back against a COVID-19 outbreak. Read more here.
- The $37 million small-business stimulus approved by the Colorado state legislature Wednesday includes $7.5 million for eligible individual artists and cultural venues. Read more here.
- The prosecution of a Colorado Springs man arrested in March on suspicion of fatally shooting his estranged wife before stabbing her mother to death has been at a standstill for eight months, repeatedly delayed by pandemic-related obstacles. Read more here.
- New COVID-19 diagnoses in Colorado may again be on the rise after declining in late November, then leveling off, according to state data. More here.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published guidelines Wednesday to reduce the length of quarantine when exposed to COVID-19. However, state health officials are urging residents to take the two weeks. Read more here.
- The U.S. recorded over 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring, while the number of Americans in the hospital with the virus has eclipsed 100,000 for the first time and new cases have begun topping 200,000 a day. Read more here.
- The General Assembly approved a COVID-19 relief package of 10 bills on Wednesday, ending a three-day special session that Gov. Jared Polis called to fill the gaps left by Congress' inaction. Full story here.
- While many El Paso County residents who don’t have enough money to pay their rent are receiving aid from local agencies at this stage in the pandemic, a pressing concern is that the real need is just beginning. More here.
- Three former presidents say they'd be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine publicly, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans to get inoculated against a disease that has already killed more than 273,000 people nationwide. Read more here.
- President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday, and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a monthslong logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the tempestuous congressional session speeds to a close. Read more here.
- Britain became the first country in the world to authorize a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday and could be dispensing shots within days — a historic step toward eventually ending the outbreak that has killed more than 1.4 million people around the globe. Full story here.
- The Royal Gorge Route Railroad, one of Colorado's most iconic tourist attractions, fell victim to the coronavirus after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November, health officials said. Read more here.