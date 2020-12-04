Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The prosecution of a Colorado Springs man arrested in March on suspicion of fatally shooting his estranged wife before stabbing her mother to death has been at a standstill for eight months, repeatedly delayed by pandemic-related obstacles. Read more here.
- New COVID-19 diagnoses in Colorado may again be on the rise after declining in late November, then leveling off, according to state data. More here.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published guidelines Wednesday to reduce the length of quarantine when exposed to COVID-19. However, state health officials are urging residents to take the two weeks. Read more here.
- The U.S. recorded over 3,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, obliterating the record set last spring, while the number of Americans in the hospital with the virus has eclipsed 100,000 for the first time and new cases have begun topping 200,000 a day. Read more here.
- The General Assembly approved a COVID-19 relief package of 10 bills on Wednesday, ending a three-day special session that Gov. Jared Polis called to fill the gaps left by Congress' inaction. Full story here.
- While many El Paso County residents who don’t have enough money to pay their rent are receiving aid from local agencies at this stage in the pandemic, a pressing concern is that the real need is just beginning. More here.
- Three former presidents say they'd be willing to take a coronavirus vaccine publicly, once one becomes available, to encourage all Americans to get inoculated against a disease that has already killed more than 273,000 people nationwide. Read more here.
- President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday, and his top Capitol Hill allies cut their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a monthslong logjam and delivering much-sought aid as the tempestuous congressional session speeds to a close. Read more here.
- Britain became the first country in the world to authorize a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday and could be dispensing shots within days — a historic step toward eventually ending the outbreak that has killed more than 1.4 million people around the globe. Full story here.
- The Royal Gorge Route Railroad, one of Colorado's most iconic tourist attractions, fell victim to the coronavirus after three employees tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November, health officials said. Read more here.
- U.S. hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are trying to lure nurses and doctors out of retirement, recruiting students and new graduates who have yet to earn their licenses and offering eye-popping salaries in a desperate bid to ease staffing shortages. More here.
- The number of students and employees in quarantine or isolation has fallen from nearly 6,000 to about 700 since Pikes Peak region schools have shifted to remote learning to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, according to data from area districts. Read more here.
- Four inmates at Colorado Department of Corrections prisons have died in the past week after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of inmate deaths to 11 since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a news release from the department. Read more here.
- Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said Tuesday. More here.
- The Weld County sheriff and the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado are asking a federal judge for a consent decree implementing measures at the county’s jail to protect medically vulnerable inmates from COVID-19, according to a statement released Tuesday. Full story here.