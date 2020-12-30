Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday he is seeking to ease COVID restrictions in all "red" counties, including the Pikes Peak region starting Monday. The change would allow indoor dining at restaurants and increase capacities at gyms. Read more here.
- The first confirmed case of a new, highly transmissible COVID-19 variant was detected in a Colorado National Guard member deployed to a nursing home in Simla, officials announced Wednesday. A second National Guard member is suspected of having the variant as well. Read more here.
- More than 120 staff members at Colorado's two In-N-Out Burgers have been sickened with the coronavirus, part of an ongoing outbreak that has hit the Colorado Springs location particularly hard. Read more here.
- El Paso County and a coalition of other agencies announced they would pursue a path to open indoor dining, after first calling state requirements to costly for local governments and businesses. Read more here.
- Coloradans 70 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday. But it will likely be four or five weeks before everyone in that age category will receive their first dose. Read more here.
- The Vail Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of punching another man in the face for refusing to wear a face covering in Vail Village. Read more here.
- Inmate deaths associated with COVID-19 more than doubled in Colorado prisons this month, underscoring continuing scrutiny over whether enough has been done to help slow the virus’s spread behind bars. Read more here.
- A Colorado man is the first in the U.S. diagnosed with a new COVID-19 mutation that United Kingdom officials recently warned was significantly more contagious, according to state officials. The man, diagnosed in Elbert County, is in his 20s. A second case in the county also is suspected. Read more here.
- The spread of influenza in Colorado is far below what it has been in previous years, officials said, thanks to mitigation efforts undertaken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the state's push to vaccinate more people this fall. Read more here.
- Just two weeks after Colorado received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, a small number of elderly UCHealth patients statewide were inoculated as part of a pilot vaccination program launched by the health system. Read more here.
- As nearly everyone struggles with burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado residents are most concerned with the burnout of healthcare workers, according to a survey from Verilife. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended the state’s disaster emergency order Sunday for another month over the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The COVID-19 pandemic triggered months of economic hardship for many local, regional and national stores and restaurants. As a result, the list of annual closings is longer than ever, some retail experts say. Read more here.
- The massive, year-end catchall bill that President Donald Trump signed into law combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. Read more here.
-Feeding the more than 450 species at the Denver Zoo is a painstaking, serious business. The coronavirus has made the task more daunting. Read more here.
-A theater teacher at The Colorado Springs School adapted to pandemic-era learning this fall in an inventive way: by assigning his students to participate in the production of a radio drama. Read more here.