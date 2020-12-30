Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The Vail Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of punching another man in the face for refusing to wear a face covering in Vail Village. Read more here.
- Inmate deaths associated with COVID-19 more than doubled in Colorado prisons this month, underscoring continuing scrutiny over whether enough has been done to help slow the virus’s spread behind bars. Read more here.
- A Colorado man is the first in the U.S. diagnosed with a new COVID-19 mutation that United Kingdom officials recently warned was significantly more contagious, according to state officials. The man, diagnosed in Elbert County, is in his 20s. A second case in the county also is suspected. Read more here.
- The spread of influenza in Colorado is far below what it has been in previous years, officials said, thanks to mitigation efforts undertaken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the state's push to vaccinate more people this fall. Read more here.
- Just two weeks after Colorado received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, a small number of elderly UCHealth patients statewide were inoculated as part of a pilot vaccination program launched by the health system. Read more here.
- As nearly everyone struggles with burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado residents are most concerned with the burnout of healthcare workers, according to a survey from Verilife. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended the state’s disaster emergency order Sunday for another month over the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more here.
- The COVID-19 pandemic triggered months of economic hardship for many local, regional and national stores and restaurants. As a result, the list of annual closings is longer than ever, some retail experts say. Read more here.
- The massive, year-end catchall bill that President Donald Trump signed into law combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care. Read more here.
-El Paso County hospitals remained strained even as new COVID-19 cases continued to drop across the Pikes Peak region, according to the latest data from county health authorities. Read more here.
-Feeding the more than 450 species at the Denver Zoo is a painstaking, serious business. The coronavirus has made the task more daunting. Read more here.
-A theater teacher at The Colorado Springs School adapted to pandemic-era learning this fall in an inventive way: by assigning his students to participate in the production of a radio drama. Read more here.