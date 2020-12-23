Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Summit County opened more than 130 restaurants to indoor dining in the past few days under the state's new certification system – a program El Paso County officials say is too expensive and difficult to manage in a much larger community. Read more here.
- El Paso County Public Health on Tuesday received 300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the department announced, just one week after receiving its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines. Full story here.
- Colorado on Tuesday experienced its lowest new daily COVID-19 case count since late October, as the state's seven-day average of new cases continued to decline ahead of the holidays and the potential arrival of a mutant new strain of the virus. Read more here.
- El Paso County officials are asking the state to reopen limited indoor dining in the county and pushing back on the recently finalized certification program meant to allow businesses to operate at higher capacities than otherwise allowed under coronavirus rules, saying the program is too expensive for local governments and business owner. Full story here.
- President Donald Trump has threatened to torpedo Congress’ massive COVID-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and deep economic uncertainty, suddenly demanding changes fellow Republicans have opposed. Read more here.
- The American Civil Liberties Union is trying to get evidence in front of a Denver judge showing state leaders' abrupt about-face on giving vaccine priority to inmates, contending it shows indifference by Gov. Jared Polis to the plight of the incarcerated. Read more here.
- School district representatives across the Pikes Peak region say the need for subs has never been greater, with many on their "guest teacher" rosters retired, elderly and therefore high risk for the sometimes deadly virus, unwilling to take a chance. More here.
- Fort Carson became the first military installation in Colorado to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it received a shipment of Moderna's drug to be administered starting Tuesday, the post announced Monday, the same day Schriever Air Force Base said doses were on the way to that facility. Read more here.
- Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Read more here.
- In mid-2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was raging in Colorado, Custer County was about to lose its public health director. It would be one of 12 counties in Colorado at that time without one. Read more here.
- Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them. Read more here.
- Several restaurants and other businesses in the Colorado Springs-area have closed in 2020 - some before and many since the onset of COVID-19. Here's a list of closings in the Pikes Peak region this year.