Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- El Paso County officials are asking the state to reopen limited indoor dining in the county and pushing back on the recently finalized certification program meant to allow businesses to operate at higher capacities than otherwise allowed under coronavirus rules, saying the program is too expensive for local governments and business owner. Full story here.
- School district representatives across the Pikes Peak region say the need for subs has never been greater, with many on their "guest teacher" rosters retired, elderly and therefore high risk for the sometimes deadly virus, unwilling to take a chance. More here.
- Fort Carson became the first military installation in Colorado to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it received a shipment of Moderna's drug to be administered starting Tuesday, the post announced Monday, the same day Schriever Air Force Base said doses were on the way to that facility. Read more here.
- Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Read more here.
- In mid-2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was raging in Colorado, Custer County was about to lose its public health director. It would be one of 12 counties in Colorado at that time without one. Read more here.
- Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them. Read more here.
- Several restaurants and other businesses in the Colorado Springs-area have closed in 2020 - some before and many since the onset of COVID-19. Here's a list of closings in the Pikes Peak region this year.
- The state’s public school funding is at risk as COVID-19 has pushed Colorado students to homeschool and other alternatives, leading to the first state-wide enrollment decrease in more than 30 years. Read more here.
-Times have indeed been tough at Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls, where, for 10 months now, the pews have sat empty. COVID-19 has been “crushing,” says Jeff Chapman, the church’s moderator, a role that has him overseeing finances. Read more about how the small, historic church is pulling through the pandemic here.
- In 2020, events were canceled, gatherings curtailed and holiday traditions shattered. Concerts, festivals, celebrations — the COVID-19 pandemic wiped them all out. And the businesses that support them might not be far behind. Read more here about how the local promoters who have planned and executed Territory Days and the Salute to American Veterans motorcycle rally are struggling to keep their business afloat.
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Friday estimated about 280,000 Colorado residents will lose unemployment benefits Dec. 26 when two federal programs expire. Read more here.
- Six members of Gov. Jared Polis’ eviction task force have asked the governor to extend his moratorium blocking landlords from removing tenants from their homes, days before both his and a federal order are set to expire. Read more here.
- The Colorado National Guard says it has maintained readiness in 2020 while in the midst of the largest and longest activation in state history. Read more here.