Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- In mid-2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was raging in Colorado, Custer County was about to lose its public health director. It would be one of 12 counties in Colorado at that time without one. Read more here.
- Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them. Read more here.
- Several restaurants and other businesses in the Colorado Springs-area have closed in 2020 - some before and many since the onset of COVID-19. Here's a list of closings in the Pikes Peak region this year.
-Times have indeed been tough at Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls, where, for 10 months now, the pews have sat empty. COVID-19 has been “crushing,” says Jeff Chapman, the church’s moderator, a role that has him overseeing finances. Read more about how the small, historic church is pulling through the pandemic here.
- In 2020, events were canceled, gatherings curtailed and holiday traditions shattered. Concerts, festivals, celebrations — the COVID-19 pandemic wiped them all out. And the businesses that support them might not be far behind. Read more here about how the local promoters who have planned and executed Territory Days and the Salute to American Veterans motorcycle rally are struggling to keep their business afloat.
- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Friday estimated about 280,000 Colorado residents will lose unemployment benefits Dec. 26 when two federal programs expire. Read more here.
- Six members of Gov. Jared Polis’ eviction task force have asked the governor to extend his moratorium blocking landlords from removing tenants from their homes, days before both his and a federal order are set to expire. Read more here.
- The Colorado National Guard says it has maintained readiness in 2020 while in the midst of the largest and longest activation in state history. Read more here.
- Enrollment in Colorado's public schools has declined overall by 2.6%, or about 22,280 students, according to a forecast presented Friday to the Joint Budget Committee by Legislative Council economists. The biggest drops were in communities in Colorado’s central mountain region, at about 4.6%. Colorado Springs had the smallest decline. Full story here.
- Along with other states, Colorado will be getting fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine that it had expected, which Gov. Jared Polis blamed on the federal government's inability to ship available supplies. The state had expected to receive 67,860 doses next week, but now expects only 39,780 doses, Polis said Friday at a news conference. Full story here.
- The state adult prison and parole system, which faced a critical capacity issue just 10 months ago, has experienced a dramatic decline in 2020, according to a Friday report to the Joint Budget Committee. Read more here.
- When a passenger who sits in the front of a bus coughs, sneezes or exhales heavily, the expelled airborne particles can travel all the way to the back row of the bus. And that’s where the particles tend to collect. Read more here.
- The Colorado Public Interest Research Group gave the state an "A" grade on the advocacy organization's coronavirus testing scorecard, released Thursday morning. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a new round of low-interest loans to help downtown street-level businesses survive the winter months. Read more here.
- It’s a hurry up and wait moment on Capitol Hill as congressional negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package struggled through a handful of remaining snags on Thursday. The holdups mean a weekend session now appears virtually certain, along with a stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. More here.
- Colorado set a record for outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities on Wednesday, surpassing grim tallies set in recent weeks. The good news: Nursing home residents and workers will begin receiving coronavirus vaccine in two weeks. Read more here.
- A statewide certifications program that would allow some businesses to operate at higher capacity limits than the COVID-19 dial allows will start accepting applications Friday. Read more here.
- Colorado has hit another dire COVID-19 milestone, surpassing 4,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. Read more here.