Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Four inmates at Colorado Department of Corrections prisons have died in the past week after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of inmate deaths to 11 since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to a news release from the department. Read more here.
- Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, an influential government advisory panel said Tuesday. More here.
- A juror's apparent illness again raised the specter of a mistrial Tuesday for Marco Garcia-Bravo, an alleged gunman in the 2017 execution-style killings of two Colorado Springs teenagers. Read more here.
- The Weld County sheriff and the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado are asking a federal judge for a consent decree implementing measures at the county’s jail to protect medically vulnerable inmates from COVID-19, according to a statement released Tuesday. Full story here.
- A live Nativity scene, COVID-style, with no contact and in a drive-by format, will start Friday and be offered for three weekends on the campus of Charis Bible College in Woodland Park. More here.
- Since making national headlines for hopping on an airplane to Mississippi to visit his wife and youngest daughter for Thanksgiving after “urging” everyone to refrain from traveling, Mayor Michael Hancock’s office sent an apology email to city staff on Monday admitting he was wrong. Read more here.
- The first day of an expected three-day special session of the Colorado General Assembly set in motion the proposals to deliver aid to Coloradans for rent or mortgages, utility bills and food, as well as aid to small businesses and arts organizations affected by capacity limitations. Full story here.
- More than half of Colorado’s nursing homes had a staff member test positive over a week’s span in mid-November, the White House coronavirus task force wrote, as facilities across the state continue to see significant spread within long-term and nursing facilities. Read more here.
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12's Board of Education is eyeing the possibility of requesting a variance from the county that could allow the district to operate under modified COVID-19 quarantine guidance for in-person learning. Read more here.
-Residential assisted-living and skilled-nursing centers continued to amass the most COVID-19 cases among outbreak sites in El Paso County in November, according to state and county public health dashboards that compile lists of active and inactive infections. Read more here.
- Gov. Jared Polis and his partner, first gentleman Marlon Reis, have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office said Saturday night. Read more here.
- How are breweries faring during the pandemic? Earlier this year, the Brewer's Association chief economist Bart Watson predicted as many as one-third of Colorado’s more than 400 breweries could close as a result of the pandemic. That hasn't come to pass, but the number of closings could very well rise over the course of the winter Read more here.
-Heard of Operation Warp Speed? Gazette editor Vince Bzdek writes about how the operation, a partnership between the U.S. government and private sector, is about to accomplish the impossible: deliver the first coronavirus vaccine within a year. "Here, finally, is the bright spot we all need in an otherwise frustrating, deadly fight against COVID-19. Here, finally, is something America does well," Bzdek writes. Read the full column here.