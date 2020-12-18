Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- The Colorado Public Interest Research Group gave the state an "A" grade on the advocacy organization's coronavirus testing scorecard, released Thursday morning. Full story here.
- Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority is offering a new round of low-interest loans to help downtown street-level businesses survive the winter months. Read more here.
- It’s a hurry up and wait moment on Capitol Hill as congressional negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package struggled through a handful of remaining snags on Thursday. The holdups mean a weekend session now appears virtually certain, along with a stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday. More here.
- Colorado set a record for outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities on Wednesday, surpassing grim tallies set in recent weeks. The good news: Nursing home residents and workers will begin receiving coronavirus vaccine in two weeks. Read more here.
- A statewide certifications program that would allow some businesses to operate at higher capacity limits than the COVID-19 dial allows will start accepting applications Friday. Read more here.
- Colorado has hit another dire COVID-19 milestone, surpassing 4,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. Read more here.
- Colorado has largely avoided an expected coronavirus surge from the Thanksgiving holiday, a state health official said Wednesday, and the pandemic's outlook here has improved as hospitals have managed to cope with the number of severe cases. More here.
- Pikes Peak area schools are down thousands of students due to the pandemic, amounting to funding losses in the millions, according to preliminary data released by the state education department this week. Read more here.
- For one state lawmaker and several dozen medical personnel in Denver, immunization against COVID-19 represented “the light at the end of the tunnel." Read more here.
- Two days after the coronavirus vaccine first arrived in Colorado, its distribution has been smooth and the health care workers set to receive it first are "buzzing," health officials said Wednesday afternoon. Full story here.
- Students in Colorado Springs' largest school district will return to school remotely in January ahead of a return to in-person learning several days later, district officials announced Tuesday. More here.
- Colorado schools should offer on-site rapid COVID-19 testing to staff and students who are symptomatic, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday — the same day state education officials announced the first year-over-year decrease in public school enrollment in more than 30 years. Read more here.