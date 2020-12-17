Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Colorado has hit another dire COVID-19 milestone, surpassing 4,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. Read more here.
- Colorado has largely avoided an expected coronavirus surge from the Thanksgiving holiday, a state health official said Wednesday, and the pandemic's outlook here has improved as hospitals have managed to cope with the number of severe cases. More here.
- Pikes Peak area schools are down thousands of students due to the pandemic, amounting to funding losses in the millions, according to preliminary data released by the state education department this week. Read more here.
- For one state lawmaker and several dozen medical personnel in Denver, immunization against COVID-19 represented “the light at the end of the tunnel." Read more here.
- Two days after the coronavirus vaccine first arrived in Colorado, its distribution has been smooth and the health care workers set to receive it first are "buzzing," health officials said Wednesday afternoon. Full story here.
- Students in Colorado Springs' largest school district will return to school remotely in January ahead of a return to in-person learning several days later, district officials announced Tuesday. More here.
- Colorado schools should offer on-site rapid COVID-19 testing to staff and students who are symptomatic, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday — the same day state education officials announced the first year-over-year decrease in public school enrollment in more than 30 years. Read more here.
- Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive Tuesday, while a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization. Read more here.
- Colorado received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine and inoculated its first recipients Monday, launching a months-long vaccination process that health officials hope will start to have meaningful effects on limiting transmission of the disease in the state by late spring. Read more here
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak. Read more here. Full story here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment took a step late Monday to expand a program that would allow certified businesses to operate with fewer COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Read more here.