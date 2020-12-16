Coronavirus news and updates from Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak region, and elsewhere in Colorado and the U.S.
- Students in Colorado Springs' largest school district will return to school remotely in January ahead of a return to in-person learning several days later, district officials announced Tuesday. More here.
- Colorado schools should offer on-site rapid COVID-19 testing to staff and students who are symptomatic, Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday — the same day state education officials announced the first year-over-year decrease in public school enrollment in more than 30 years. Read more here.
- Hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers in a rapid expansion of the U.S. vaccination drive Tuesday, while a second vaccine moved to the cusp of government authorization. Read more here.
- Colorado received its first shipment of the coronavirus vaccine and inoculated its first recipients Monday, launching a months-long vaccination process that health officials hope will start to have meaningful effects on limiting transmission of the disease in the state by late spring. Read more here
- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday just as the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots in a monumental campaign to conquer the outbreak. Read more here. Full story here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment took a step late Monday to expand a program that would allow certified businesses to operate with fewer COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Read more here.
- The El Paso and Teller county courthouses will remain closed to the public through early February for all but emergency needs, the region’s top judge said Monday in extending for one month a previous closure order. Read more here.
- Restaurants that have experienced a decline in sales because of the pandemic could get some relief thanks to a newly announced joint sales tax program. More here.
- A federal judge has dismissed a Denver man’s lawsuit, filed four days after the statewide stay-at-home order took effect in March, seeking to overturn various COVID-19 restrictions in Colorado and in the city of Denver. Read more here.
- As the coronavirus swept through Colorado’s penal institutions, El Paso County jail inmates went months without access to masks, even facing threats of discipline if they tried to use bed sheets or underwear as face coverings, the ACLU of Colorado said Sunday in a class-action lawsuit alleging widespread failures at the jail. Full story here.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment opened several free community COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state last week in an effort to increase access. Read more here.
- Three Colorado Springs business owners filed a joint lawsuit in federal court last week claiming Colorado’s COVID-19 restrictions violate their constitutional right to assemble under the First Amendment. Read more here.